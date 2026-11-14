Terry Game Seeks Parole Release Four Years After HMP Leyhill Escape

Serial killer Terry Game has applied for release from prison following a 2022 escape from HMP Leyhill, sparking renewed concern for public safety due to his violent history.

Serial domestic abuser Terry Game has submitted a fresh application for early release from prison, igniting outrage and safety concerns among victims' advocates and the public. The 54-year-old murderer is seeking parole after serving the minimum term of his life sentence, a move that comes just four years after he vanished from HMP Leyhill, an open prison in Gloucesters.

The Core Parole Bid And Escape Details

Game's current bid for freedom centers on the Parole Board's assessment that he no longer poses a significant risk to the public. This evaluation is particularly contentious given his notorious history of violence against women and his previous evasion of justice. The decision by authorities to release him on a temporary license in August 2022 had already triggered a nationwide manhunt when he failed to return to custody.

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During the four-day fugitive period, Game remained at large before eventually surrendering himself at a police station in Cambridgeshire. His disappearance from the open prison raised immediate and serious questions regarding the security protocols that allowed a convicted murderer with a long record of domestic violence to be granted temporary liberty. The incident highlighted critical gaps in the management of high-risk offenders within the open prison system.

The Murder Of Lisa Sullivan In 2005

Game is currently serving a life sentence for the brutal strangulation of Lisa Sullivan, the 41-year-old daughter of musician Lennie Peters. The murder occurred in August 2005 during a family holiday at the Martello caravan park in Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex. Sullivan was the mother of three sons, aged 11, four, and two, at the time of her death. The attack took place after an argument that began on the beach earlier that day and escalated into a violent confrontation later that evening.

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Game attacked Sullivan, hitting her before wrapping his hands around her throat and strangling her until she died. He then fled the scene in her car, abandoning her three young children at the caravan site. Her eldest son discovered her lifeless body and called emergency services, telling the operator: 'My mum's cold and there's no air coming out.' The graphic nature of this testimony underscores the sudden and devastating impact of the crime on the family.

Game's History Of Violence Against Women

During his trial at Basildon Crown Court, which lasted two and a half weeks, the court heard extensive evidence of Game's long-standing pattern of aggression. Game claimed that Sullivan had insulted his sexual performance and that he acted in self-defense by grabbing her throat. However, a jury rejected this account, finding him guilty of murder after hearing testimonies from two former partners who described his abusive behavior.

An NHS investigation into Game's background, published after the murder, revealed a troubling history of incidents dating back to when he was 18 years old. His previous convictions included assault, affray, burglary, and car theft. Medical records from as early as 1996 documented his violent temper, frequent rows with his wife, and episodes of 'smashing up the place.' In 2001, a doctor explicitly warned that Game should not be assessed or seen by a lone worker, particularly a woman, due to the danger he posed.

Impact On Victims And Future Proceedings

The murder of Lisa Sullivan has left a lasting trauma on her family, including her father Lennie Peters, who was half of the chart-topping 1970s duo Peters and Lee. Lennie, who died of cancer in 1992, never lived to see the conviction of his daughter's killer. Lisa's former husband described her as a caring mother who adored her children, stating that the manner of her death was something no one should have to endure. The independent NHS inquiry criticized failures in risk assessment and information sharing between services, though it did not link these administrative failures directly to the cause of death.

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Detective Superintendent Simon Dinsdale, who led the murder investigation, praised the courage of Game's former partners for giving evidence. He issued a stark warning that Game is a bully who will always remain a danger to women. As the Parole Board reviews this latest application, the focus remains on whether Game can demonstrate genuine rehabilitation. The public and the victims' families continue to watch closely, given the severity of the crime and the previous failure of the open prison system to contain him.