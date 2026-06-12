Terry Richardson's Fall From Fashion Glory: A Decade of Exile in Upstate New York

A decade after sexual assault allegations destroyed his career, iconic fashion photographer Terry Richardson is living in seclusion at a sprawling estate in upstate New York. The Daily Mail reveals his life in exile, his divorce from his former assistant, and the quiet reality of a man once at the center of the fashion world.

A picturesque clapboard home in upstate New York, with rocking chairs on the porch, a deep red door, storm shutters, and a white picket fence, stands in stark contrast to the world its former owner once inhabited.

This is the secluded estate where fashion photographer Terry Richardson has retreated, a decade after his storied career collapsed under a wave of sexual assault and predatory behavior allegations. Once known for his 'Terryworld' Manhattan studio and commanding fees upwards of $160,000 per day, Richardson shot celebrities like Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé, and created the iconic 'Wrecking Ball' video for Miley Cyrus. His self-described 'proud pervert' persona and unretouched, sexually charged aesthetic eventually led to his downfall.

Multiple models came forward in 2017 with detailed accusations, including claims of forced sexual acts in exchange for photographs. Though he denied all wrongdoing and was never charged, publishers and brands swiftly dropped him, and he was effectively cancelled. Richardson married his assistant, Alex 'Skinny' Bolotow, that same year, and the couple vanished from the city to this colonial farmhouse-style mansion on acres of rolling hills in Bearsville, near Woodstock.

There, they welcomed twins, Rex and Roman, now ten years old. However, The Daily Mail has learned that Richardson and Bolotow are now divorced, having separated long before their 2024 divorce. Bolotow lives less than a mile away in a turquoise clapboard house with their children. Locals describe Richardson as a solitary figure, recently seen slouching in a plain brown t-shirt and beige slacks while buying chips at a grocery store.

His once-celebrated portfolio, including explicit works, is now widely viewed as a disturbing collection of sleaze. The idyllic rural setting underscores the profound fall from grace for a photographer who once defined an era of fashion imagery





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Terry Richardson Fashion Photographer Sexual Assault Allegations Cancellation Exile Upstate New York Alex Bolotow Terryworld Miley Cyrus Wrecking Ball

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