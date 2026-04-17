Tesco Leads UK Supermarkets in Landmark QR Code Upgrade for Own-Label Products

Tesco is revolutionizing the UK grocery landscape by replacing barcodes with QR codes across its entire own-label product range. This pioneering move aims to provide customers with enhanced product information, improve operational efficiency, and reduce food waste. The initiative is part of a global shift towards next-generation barcode standards.

Tesco is making a groundbreaking shift by transitioning its entire range of own-label products from traditional barcodes to QR codes. This initiative, a first for any UK supermarket, is being hailed as one of the most significant retail advancements in decades. The move will empower customers to access a wealth of product information directly through their smartphones, enriching their shopping experience.

The initial implementation will focus on thirteen lines of Tesco’s own-brand sausages, including popular varieties like Tesco Pork Sausages, Tesco Pork Chipolatas, Tesco British Pork Sausage Meat, along with British Cumberland Sausages and British Lincolnshire Sausages. This strategic change is part of a broader, industry-wide evolution spearheaded by GS1, the international organization responsible for setting barcode standards. GS1 has established a clear objective for retailers and manufacturers to embrace QR code technology. QR codes offer a versatile platform for delivering comprehensive product details, encompassing nutritional content and intricate traceability information. Beyond mere facts, shoppers will gain access to engaging content such as recipes and promotional competitions, fostering greater interaction with the products they purchase. For Tesco, the adoption of QR codes promises substantial operational improvements. The retailer anticipates enhanced product information within stores, leading to more precise ordering and optimized efficiency. This, in turn, is expected to significantly reduce unnecessary waste throughout the supply chain. In the unfortunate event of product recalls, QR codes will enable Tesco to pinpoint specific batches with unparalleled accuracy, rather than resorting to a blanket withdrawal of all items. This targeted approach will minimize product wastage, preserve availability for consumers, and improve the overall responsiveness of recall procedures. Furthermore, retailers will be empowered to prevent the sale of affected items at the point of purchase and proactively communicate with customers who may have already bought them. Peter Draper, Tesco’s Development and Change Director, emphasized the dual benefits of this innovation. He stated that for customers, the change at the checkout will be virtually imperceptible, yet for the retail industry, it represents a monumental leap forward. He highlighted that the transition to QR codes will play a crucial role in reducing food waste, enhancing stock control, and unlocking novel digital advantages for shoppers. Draper elaborated that while the fundamental shopping and payment process will remain unchanged, customers will gain the option to delve into richer product information using their smartphones. He envisions a future where this technology paves the way for personalized digital tools designed to assist customers in managing their food consumption and minimizing household waste. Anne Godfrey, CEO of GS1 UK, lauded Tesco's proactive adoption of QR codes powered by GS1 across a complete product range. She described it as a pivotal moment for the UK retail sector, demonstrating the potential of next-generation barcodes to foster a more interconnected and transparent future. Godfrey expressed her hope that Tesco's pioneering efforts will inspire other industry players to follow suit, thereby extending the benefits of richer, more trustworthy product information to both consumers and businesses alike





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