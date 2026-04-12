Tesco Recalls Chocolate Dessert Over Plastic Concerns

Tesco has recalled its Tesco Finest Summer Edition Chocolate Affogato Dessert due to the potential presence of plastic pieces. Customers are urged to return the product for a full refund.

Tesco , a leading supermarket chain, has issued a product recall for its Tesco Finest Summer Edition Chocolate Affogato Dessert due to the potential presence of plastic pieces within the item. This announcement was made following the detection of a possible issue originating from the product's packaging. The supermarket giant is advising all customers who have purchased the dessert to return it to any Tesco store for a complete refund.

The affected product carries best before dates up to and including April 2027. This proactive measure underlines Tesco's commitment to consumer safety and its stringent quality control protocols. The recall information, including the specific details of the affected product, has been published on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website, as the FSA handles these kinds of food recalls due to safety concerns. The FSA provides detailed information on why the item has been pulled from sale. This recall is a standard procedure in such instances, reflecting Tesco’s obligation to remove potentially hazardous products from the market and protect its customers. Food businesses are responsible for recalling products that are unsafe. Shoppers are often urged to return the product to the store, with no receipt needed. This is the case for Tesco’s own dessert. \The recalled dessert, a layered treat composed of coffee ice cream, vanilla ice cream with added vanilla flavor, chocolate coffee sauce, and digestive biscuit crumb, is typically sold for £9, but is available for £7.75 with a Clubcard. The presence of plastic in the dessert, while potentially posing a safety concern, is believed to be related to the packaging material. The company has taken steps to mitigate any risks to consumers by removing the affected product from shelves and offering refunds to those who have already purchased it. Tesco has emphasized that anyone who has bought the product should not consume it but instead return it to any Tesco store for a full refund. Customers looking for additional information or assistance regarding the recall are encouraged to contact Tesco customer service. This latest recall follows another incident last week, where the retailer was forced to recall packets of cured meat due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The retailer withdrew specific batches of Curing Barn British Bresaola (60g), warning that the product might be unsafe for consumption. This highlights the importance of rigorous quality checks and stringent hygiene standards within the food supply chain to minimize the likelihood of such events.\The Food Standards Agency plays a crucial role in overseeing food safety in the UK. The FSA recalls products for a variety of reasons, including instances where products contain undeclared allergens or when other issues that could pose a risk to consumer health are identified. The Agency works closely with food businesses to manage recalls and ensure that affected products are swiftly removed from sale. In the current case of the Tesco Finest Summer Edition Chocolate Affogato Dessert, the potential presence of plastic represents a physical hazard, prompting immediate action from both Tesco and the FSA. Tesco's prompt response demonstrates its commitment to upholding food safety standards and protecting its customers from potential harm. The recall process allows consumers to return the product to the store, and receive a full refund, regardless of whether they have a receipt. In addition to the current dessert recall, the earlier recall of cured meat products due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination underscores the diverse range of issues that can necessitate product recalls within the food industry. Listeria monocytogenes is a harmful bacterium that can lead to listeriosis—a rare infection that can cause severe illness in some individuals. The retailer's quick response in both instances emphasizes the importance of vigilance and preparedness in food safety management. Tesco’s proactive approach to resolving these issues showcases their commitment to customer well-being and maintaining a high standard of quality within its product range





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Tesco Recall Food Safety Plastic Dessert Refund FSA

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