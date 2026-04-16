Tesco Slashes Price on Popular Rattan Garden Furniture Set

Shoppers can grab a bargain on the Tectake Rattan Garden Furniture Palese Set at Tesco, now under £97 with free delivery. The four-seater set, perfect for summer entertaining, is significantly cheaper than at other major retailers and is available for a limited time.

As the UK embraces warmer weather, many Britons are turning their attention to garden and patio enhancements for the approaching summer. Recognizing the significant investment outdoor furniture often represents and the unpredictable British climate, Tesco is offering a compelling opportunity for shoppers seeking value. A highly desirable four-seater Tectake Rattan Garden Furniture Palese Set has been significantly reduced, making it an attractive proposition.

This ensemble is perfectly proportioned for four individuals, presenting an ideal solution for families or those anticipating summer gatherings and barbecue events. The comprehensive set comprises two comfortable chairs and a bench, complemented by a stylish grey coffee table, perfect for holding snacks and beverages. While its usual retail price at Tesco stands at £120.99, the supermarket has temporarily lowered the price to £96.79 online. Adding to the appeal, Tesco is including complimentary delivery, though prompt action is advised as this special offer is time-limited, concluding on June 6.

The savings offered by Tesco are substantial when compared to other retailers. Currently, the identical furniture set is priced at £120.99 on Amazon and also on promotion at Debenhams for the same price. Robert Dyas lists it at £125.99, and Homebase presents it at a higher £170. At just over £96, Tesco's offering clearly provides superior value, delivering a minimum saving of £24 even against the lowest prices from its closest competitors, Amazon and Debenhams.

The furniture collection is advertised on Tesco's website as being constructed from durable polyrattan weave, designed to withstand environmental elements, with the coffee table noted for its ease of maintenance. Tesco's extensive outdoor range extends beyond furniture, encompassing a variety of other products such as barbecues and garden equipment.

Another noteworthy deal attracting attention is the OHS Square Garden Firepit Table with Cover Poker Outdoor Furniture. Originally priced at £72.99, it is now available for £64.99, as reported by The Mirror. This firepit is ideal for creating a warm and inviting ambiance during al fresco evenings, boasting an elegant design that is sure to impress guests. Its versatile functionality also allows for barbecue preparation, offering an economical way to refresh an outdoor living space.

The current trend on the high street sees frequent launches of garden furniture collections tailored for warmer weather. For instance, Dunelm's Singapore 4 Seater Conversation Set, available in a new black finish alongside its original neutral shade, is priced at £250. Returning to the Tesco Tectake set, it features practical water-resistant cushions that are easy to clean and can be conveniently removed.

Although the set has not yet received ratings on Tesco's website, customer feedback on Amazon is overwhelmingly positive. Reviews frequently praise the straightforward assembly process and the overall quality. One translated review from Germany enthusiastically states: BBQ corner. I'm thrilled. The set is perfect for my garden. Another reviewer commented on the ease of assembly, saying: Very nice set, good for easy assembly. I did it myself. A Spanish customer expressed their satisfaction, noting: I loved it, beautiful and easy to assemble, plus it arrived much earlier than the scheduled date. While one five-star review from Spain did mention the cushions being a bit thin, they still considered the quality-to-price ratio excellent and the cushions not a significant issue. A French review translated as: Beautiful set for balcony. Comes in a very compact box and easy to assemble, further reinforcing its appeal





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Garden Furniture Tesco Deal Rattan Set Outdoor Furniture Summer Sale

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