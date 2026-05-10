Tess Daly and Vernon Kay Announce Separation After Two Decades of Marriage

Following a luxurious family getaway in the Caribbean, TV personalities Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have revealed their decision to split amicably after 23 years together.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have sent shockwaves through the entertainment world by announcing the end of their twenty-three year marriage. In a poignant joint statement released on Friday, the pair revealed that they had reached this difficult decision after a long period of deep consideration.

They emphasized that the separation was handled with a profound sense of care and respect for one another, ensuring that the transition would be as smooth as possible for everyone involved. Most importantly, they highlighted their unwavering commitment to their two daughters, Phoebe, who is twenty-one, and Amber, who is sixteen.

The couple made it clear that their roles as supportive parents would always remain their primary priority, regardless of their marital status, and they intend to continue co-parenting with love and stability. Interestingly, the news comes just a short while after the family was seen enjoying a lavish holiday in the Caribbean. Social media updates on Instagram depicted a sun-drenched escape with their eldest daughter, Phoebe.

Vernon shared images of their time in the sunshine, expressing gratitude for a knockout week of relaxation and beauty. In a touching tribute to his wife's creative talents, he praised the comfort of the men's swim shorts he was wearing, noting that they were a design by Tess herself as part of her beachwear line. Despite the outward appearance of happiness and the praise for Tess's business ventures, keen observers noted a telling detail in the photographs.

While the family appeared joyful and relaxed, there were no images of Tess and Vernon posing together as a couple, suggesting that the cracks in their relationship may have been present even during their tropical getaway. Adding another layer to the narrative is Tess's recent desire for personal growth and exploration. After spending twenty-one years as a prominent face of Strictly Come Dancing, the former host decided to step away from the BBC programme.

This move was driven by a longing to see the world, as she felt she had spent decades prioritizing her professional obligations and her family over her own travel dreams. Sources indicate that Tess hoped to embark on a grown-up gap year, spending a full twelve months traversing the globe to experience new cultures.

However, this ambition clashed with the reality of Vernon's professional life, specifically his commitments to his Radio 2 show. While Vernon supported the idea of short-term trips, a full year of travel was simply not feasible for him. This difference in aspirations likely contributed to the feeling that Tess needed to be a bit selfish for once in her life to fulfill her lifelong desires and make the most of her new-found freedom.

The couple was careful to specify that their separation was entirely amicable and that no outside parties were involved in the breakdown of their marriage. They described the choice as one born from mutual understanding and a shared belief that moving apart was the best path forward for both of them.

They have requested privacy from the public and the press as they navigate this new chapter of their lives, stating that they will not be providing any further public comments. Friends of the pair have expressed immense sadness and surprise, with many admitting they never saw the split coming.

The image of the couple as a stable, loving unit had been a constant in the public eye, making the revelation of their separation all the more heartbreaking for those who followed their journey over the last two decades





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Tess Daly And Vernon Kay Announce Split After 22 Years Of MarriageDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

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