Tess Daly and Vernon Kay Party Amid Marital Split

Two weeks after revealing their marriage split, Tess Daly and Vernon Kay headed out for a weekend together, showing they are still friends and committed to their roles as parents. They partied with friends, enjoyed food and displayed no tension between them.

TESS Daly and Vernon Kay proved they are doing just fine in the wake of their shock marriage split as they enjoyed a weekend out together.

The exes made it clear that there was certainly no tension between them as they spent the weekend partying with friends. It is clear to see that they are still very much happy around one another and there’s been none of this messy split. Another onlooker noted how Vernon still appeared to be wearing his wedding ring – just two days after Tess was also seen sporting hers in her first.

The pair tucked into food together as they enjoyed the bash among a larger group of pals, including actor Will Mellor. They began: ‘After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably. This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us.

We remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority. We kindly ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this transition together.





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Tess Daly Vernon Kay Partying Marital Split Parenthood

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