Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's 23-year marriage ends in split

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay shocked fans when they announced their split after 23-years of marriage on Friday, but now it seems it was a long time in the making. In a statement, the couple who wed in 2003, told how they had agonised over the decision to go their separate ways. They insist that the split is amicable and that they will continue to be supportive parents to their daughters Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 17.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay shocked fans when they announced their split after 23-years of marriage on Friday, but now it seems it was a long time in the making.

In a statement, the couple who wed in 2003, told how they had agonised over the decision to go their separate ways. They insist that the split is amicable and that they will continue to be supportive parents to their daughters Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 17. Tess, 57, and Vernon, 52, revealed they had decided to split after 'much consideration, and a deep sense of care and respect for one another'.

However, there appeared to be signs pointing to the pair going their separate ways, from huge life changes and separate family outings to cryptic posts. The Daily Mail takes a look at all the signs the couple were going their separate ways..





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Tess Daly And Vernon Kay Announce Split After 22 Years Of MarriageDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

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Tess Daly and Vernon Kay announce split after 23 years of marriage in joint statementTess Daly and Vernon Kay have announced their split after 23 years of marriage, with the pair sharing the shock news in a joint statement

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Tess Daly and Vernon Kay announce shock split after 23 years of marriageTess Daly and Vernon Kay have stunned fans by announcing that, after 23 years of marriage, they are divorcing.

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Tess Daly and Vernon Kay announce shock split after 23 years of marriageTess Daly and Vernon Kay have confirmed the end of their marriage after 23 years together

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