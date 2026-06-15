Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's Amicable Divorce: Financial Stability and Continued Friendship

Explore the details of Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's friendly divorce, their financial arrangements, and how they are maintaining positive co-parenting dynamics after 22 years of marriage.

Tess Daly recently shared heartwarming photos from her reunion with her eldest daughter, Phoebe, in New York City. The 57-year-old television presenter traveled to the United States to spend quality time with her 21-year-old daughter, who relocated to New York last year to further her studies and modeling aspirations.

As her visit concluded on Sunday, Tess posted affectionate snapshots of herself and her lookalike daughter. One Instagram image captured the pair in coordinated yellow and white attire while exploring the city. The friendly dynamic between Tess and her estranged husband, Vernon Kay, was evident when he commented on her post with a simple 'What a few days' accompanied by a heart and fire emoji.

This amicable interaction follows the couple's announcement last month that they are divorcing after 22 years of marriage. In a joint statement shared on Instagram, Tess and Vernon expressed their decision to part ways while pledging to maintain 'care and respect' for each other. Their civil demeanor has continued post-announcement, with the pair even attending the Pub In The Park event together recently.

Sources indicate that the dissolution of their marriage will proceed smoothly, particularly regarding the division of their estimated £6 million fortune, properties, and business ventures. The couple's independent financial stability, bolstered by their high BBC salaries in recent years, reduces the likelihood of contentious disputes. An insider revealed, 'Vernon and Tess have been clever with their money and invested in joint projects, as well as solo ones.

But both having high income streams means they won't need to battle over their joint fortune as, individually, they're well off. So they'll walk away from this split without taking a hit financially. Compared to the majority of showbiz splits, this is rather straight-forward.

' Vernon Kay is reportedly earning approximately £395,000 annually from his Radio 2 mid-morning show, a lucrative position he assumed after Ken Bruce's departure in 2023. Meanwhile, Tess Daly earned around £400,000 per year as co-host of Strictly Come Dancing, a role she stepped down from last December after a 21-year tenure.

Additionally, she supplements her income through beauty product endorsements and her swimwear brand, NAIA beach. Central to their shared assets is their five-bedroom home in Buckinghamshire, currently valued at about £3 million. The property, purchased 22 years ago for £1.18 million, remains their residence for now. Vernon briefly addressed the separation on his BBC Radio 2 show, thanking supporters for their kindness.

According to The Mirror, the couple are 'keeping it classy' throughout the process. A source close to them added that after releasing their statement, they toasted each other's futures, emphasizing that there has been 'no big fallout, more a gradual growing apart and wanting different things.

' They have committed to remaining friends and maintaining dignity in any future public discussions. Tess and Vernon's relationship began in 2001 after meeting, with Vernon proposing on Christmas Day the following year. Their amicable split underscores a mutual desire to prioritize family and individual happiness moving forward





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Tess Daly Vernon Kay Divorce Friendship Finances BBC Strictly Come Dancing Radio 2 Co-Parenting

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