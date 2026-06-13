Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's Amicable Split: New York Trip Highlights Civil Divorce Amid Shared Wealth and Family Focus

Tess Daly's New York girls' trip with daughter Phoebe and Vernon Kay's friendly Instagram comment underscore the couple's amicable divorce after 22 years. Despite a £6million fortune and shared properties, financial experts say a smooth split is likely due to both high incomes. The former Strictly host and Radio 2 presenter continue to cohabit in Buckinghamshire while maintaining a respectful co-parenting relationship.

Tess Daly , the former Strictly Come Dancing host, made the most of a summer trip to New York with her daughter Phoebe following her separation from husband Vernon Kay .

The 57-year-old presenter shared a series of photos from the girls' trip on Instagram, showcasing stylish white shorts and a swanky lunch with an iconic skyline view. Captioning the post 'NYC with my best girls #HelloGorgeous,' she demonstrated a positive outlook amid the family change. Vernon Kay, 55, responded to the post with a friendly comment, 'What a few days,' reinforcing the amicable nature of their split.

The couple, who share two children-Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16-announced their decision to divorce after 22 years of marriage via a joint Instagram statement last month, emphasizing continued 'care and respect' for each other. Their separation appears notably civil compared to many showbiz breakups, with the pair even attending events like Pub In The Park together post-announcement. Financially, the split is expected to be straightforward due to both parties' substantial individual incomes.

Tess earned approximately £400,000 annually as co-host of Strictly, a role she held for 21 years before stepping down in December, supplemented by beauty endorsements and her swimwear brand NAIA beach. Vernon receives around £395,000 per year from his BBC Radio 2 mid-morning show, a lucrative slot he took over from Ken Bruce in 2023.

Insiders note that both have been 'clever with their money,' investing in joint and solo ventures, which means there is little incentive for either to battle over their estimated £6million joint fortune. Their main shared asset is a five-bedroom Buckinghamshire home purchased 22 years ago for £1.18million and now valued at about £3million. Sources confirm the financial division will be 'relatively comfortable' and 'straight-forward,' with no significant fallout anticipated.

Despite living separately, the couple continues to cohabitate in their Beaconsfield property during the transition. They reportedly toasted each other with champagne after posting their split statement, underscoring their commitment to a dignified process. A source close to them stated, 'After they released the statement, Vernon and Tess took a moment to toast each other and their futures. They only want the best for each other and their family.

There has been no big fallout, more a gradual growing apart and wanting different things.

' They have vowed to remain friends and maintain a 'classy' approach in any future interviews. Their relationship began in 2001, with Vernon proposing on Christmas Day the following year. The ongoing harmony sets a rare example of a cooperative celebrity separation, focused on family unity and mutual respect





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Tess Daly Vernon Kay Divorce Strictly Come Dancing BBC Radio 2 Amicable Split Financial Settlement Co-Parenting New York Trip

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