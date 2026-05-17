Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's Split: A Brief History of Their Love Story and the Current State of Affairs

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay, who have been together for 25 years, announced their split in a recent Instagram post. The couple met at a BBC Christmas party in 2001 and their love story was filled with ups and downs. However, their split was sudden and amicable, with both parties claiming that they had decided to end their marriage after a period of thought and reflection.

Posing together for a selfie outside Television Centre in West London, Tess Daly and her now-estranged husband, Vernon Kay, grinned broadly. The photograph, in front of the former BBC HQ, was posted on Instagram just ten weeks ago and Tess, seemingly in a nostalgic mood, wrote alongside it: ‘Back where it all began at Television Centre always brings back such lovely memories.

’ It was a direct reference to her 25-year love story with Vernon. The venue, now used by ITV and other broadcasters after the Corporation moved to Salford in 2010, is the couple’s ‘special place’, say friends, because it was where they first met at a Christmas party in 2001. At the time, both were still climbing the ladder, working as children’s presenters for rival channels.

Perhaps neither could have imagined themselves where they are today, among the BBC’s biggest stars. But the candid snap, posted so recently, also suggests they could not have foreseen just how quickly their marriage was to unravel. For although the couple are insisting that their split is amicable, following a period of thought and reflection, I can reveal that, in fact, it was much more sudden. And Tess, it is fair to say, is seething.

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly share a nostalgic snap in front of their ‘special place’, Television Centre, where they first met at a BBC Christmas party in 2001. When the pair met, they were both children’s presenters still climbing the ladder. Perhaps neither could have imagined themselves where they are today.

Last Sunday, I received a call from someone in Tess and Vernon’s friendship circles to tell me that they’d read far too much ‘c***’ about how they’d happily decided to call an end to their marriage. Claims were made that the couple had toasted their separation over a glass of champagne, and that their split – which came very much as a surprise to everyone in the industry – was actually a result of them gradually realising they had become very different people to the ones they were on Christmas Day 2002 when Vernon proposed.

But the less varnished version, according to those close to Tess and Vernon, could cause things to get rather ugly. They point out that a briefing war between friends of the pair has already broken out. Those on Team Tess are said to be furious at Vernon because, at the heart of her estranged wife’s anger, is Rhian Sugden, the former Page 3 model whom Vernon was revealed to have been ‘sexting’ in 2010.

They say ‘the ghost of Rhian’ has hung over their marriage ever since – and add that Tess believes Vernon may have attempted to renew contact with her more recently – an allegation Team Vernon profusely denies. While there is no suggestion anything untoward has ever taken place between him and Rhian, it’s something that Tess has struggled to remove from her mind.

‘Tess isn’t as chilled about the split as is being put out there,’ says a source familiar with the couple. ‘She has gone along with the announcement and has publicly remained silent but in fact she isn’t very happy at all with Vernon. ‘Rhian, through no fault of her own, has been a constant in their marriage and recently, friends of Tess have been talking about how her ghost has returned.

Tess tried so hard to get over it at the time. It took everything out of her to move on and forget about Rhian.

‘Vernon apologised. He said all the right things and promised it wouldn’t happen again. At the time the children were little – Amber was tiny – and the girls needed their mum and dad together so Tess forgave, but she hasn’t forgotten. Not at all.

It matters more than anyone outside their marriage could imagine. Tess seethes about it all. It wasn’t a nice time and she has felt that it has been hanging over them ever since. Those on Team Tess are said to be furious at Vernon because, the ‘ghost’ of his affair from 2010 has hung over their marriage ever since.

Some believe Vernon may have recently attempted to renew contact with Rhian Sugden – the former Page 3 model whom he was caught ‘sexting’





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