Tess Daly and Vernon Kay Show Support After Amicable Split with NYC Family Trip

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay, who announced their amicable separation in May after 23 years together, continue to support each other. Tess recently posted photos from a New York City trip with their daughters, and Vernon reacted with affectionate comments.

Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay , 52, and former Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly , 57, announced their separation in May after 23 years together, describing the breakup as amicable.

The couple, who married in 2003 and share two daughters, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 17, have maintained a friendly relationship since the split. Recently, Tess took to Instagram to share photos from a trip to New York City with her daughters, captioned NYC with my best girls. Vernon commented on the post with What a few days followed by heart and fire emojis, showing continued support. Tess and Vernon first met in 2001 while Vernon was presenting T4.

They married two years later in a low-key ceremony at St Mary's Church in Horwich, Vernon's hometown. Their eldest daughter Phoebe was born in 2004, followed by Amber four and a half years later. Over the years, the couple often spoke fondly of their relationship.

In 2023, Tess confessed in a TikTok video that she still got butterflies whenever she received a text from Vernon, saying We celebrate our 20-year anniversary in September, and we still sit down for dinner and have so much to talk about - we just have a real laugh. I see when his name comes up on his phone, I'm like yay. We have a good laugh, he's always messing about, dancing and singing in the kitchen.

Never a dull moment. Despite the separation, Tess and Vernon have emphasized their commitment to co-parenting and remaining friends. In their joint statement, they said After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably. This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us.

We remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority. There are no other parties involved in this decision. The couple was recently spotted together at Pub in the Park in their first public appearance since the split, indicating their ongoing amicable relationship.

Tess shared photos from the NYC trip, including a stunning gold and white off-the-shoulder top and white trousers on a street corner, and a family lunch at a rooftop restaurant with a view of the Manhattan skyline. Another snap showed Phoebe in a white T-shirt and black mini skirt crossing the street. The family outing underscores their unity despite the changed relationship status





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Tess Daly Vernon Kay Separation Amicable Family Trip

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