Tess Daly and Vernon Kay Split After 21 Years of Marriage

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have announced their shock split after 21 years of marriage. The couple, who met while presenting Top Of The Pops@Play together in 2001, had been regarded as one of the strongest marriages in showbusiness. They have two daughters, Phoebe and Amber, and were food ambassadors for Marks and Spencer. The decision to split was amicable, and they will continue to be supportive parents to their daughters. The couple's eldest daughter, Phoebe, shared a silly TikTok video with her mum just a day before the announcement.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have announced their shock split after 21 years of marriage. The couple, who met while presenting Top Of The Pops@Play together in 2001, had been regarded as one of the strongest marriages in showbusiness.

They have two daughters, Phoebe and Amber, and were food ambassadors for Marks and Spencer. The decision to split was amicable, and they will continue to be supportive parents to their daughters. The couple's eldest daughter, Phoebe, shared a silly TikTok video with her mum just a day before the announcement





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Tess Daly Vernon Kay Split Marriage Daughters Tiktok Food Ambassadors

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Tess Daly And Vernon Kay Announce Split After 22 Years Of MarriageDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

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