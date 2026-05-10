Tess Daly and Vernon Kay Split After 23 Years of Marriage

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay, one of the most robust celebrity couples, have split after 23 years of marriage. The duo made a joint announcement, stating they had reached a mutual agreement to go their separate ways.

As celebrity couple s go, Tess Daly and Vernon Kay were one of the most robust. Despite a ‘sexting’ misdemeanour revealed in 2010, the television presenting duo’s marriage has been one of the longest in showbusiness.

But last night in a sensational statement, golden couple Tess, 57, and Vernon, 52, revealed that they have split, almost 23 years after they wed. In a joint announcement, the former Strictly Come Dancing host and Radio DJ said they had reached a mutual agreement to go their separate ways, though friends of the couple said they were both still at their marital home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, yesterday





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tess Daly Vernon Kay Celebrity Couple Marriage Split Strictly Come Dancing Radio DJ Food Ambassadors Marks And Spencer Sexting Page 3 Model Career Take A Nose Dive

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tess Daly And Vernon Kay Announce Split After 22 Years Of MarriageDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay announce split after 23 years of marriage in joint statementTess Daly and Vernon Kay have announced their split after 23 years of marriage, with the pair sharing the shock news in a joint statement

Read more »

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay announce split after over 20 years of marriageThe couple have released a joint statement

Read more »

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay announce shock split after 23 years of marriageTess Daly and Vernon Kay have stunned fans by announcing that, after 23 years of marriage, they are divorcing.

Read more »