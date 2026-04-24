Tess Daly Dazzles in Caribbean Getaway as Strictly Host Search Continues

Tess Daly shares stunning bikini photos from her Caribbean vacation while her former co-host Claudia Winkleman reveals plans to watch the new series of Strictly Come Dancing together. Alison Hammond clarifies her interest in potentially hosting the show.

Television personality Tess Daly has been captivating her followers with glimpses into her luxurious Caribbean getaway, recently sharing a series of stunning photos on Instagram.

The 57-year-old presenter showcased her incredible figure while enjoying the sun and sea, modelling pieces from her own swimwear brand, Naia Beach. Daly’s posts feature her in a variety of stylish outfits, including a vibrant pink tie-dye bikini that highlighted her toned midriff, paired with classic aviator sunglasses. She also sported an electric blue swimsuit with a flattering ruched front and a chic halterneck design.

Adding to her collection of beachside looks, Tess presented a delicate sheer crochet jumpsuit worn over a matching white bikini, demonstrating her effortless style and confidence. The images, captioned simply as 'Last few,' suggest the end of her relaxing vacation with her daughter Phoebe, 21. The timing of Tess Daly’s holiday snapshots coincides with news regarding her former role on the popular BBC dancing competition, Strictly Come Dancing.

Alongside her co-host Claudia Winkleman, Daly stepped down from presenting the show last year, sparking widespread speculation about potential replacements. However, despite no longer being at the helm of the program, the pair remain close and have already made plans to enjoy the upcoming series together. Winkleman revealed in an interview with The Mirror that she and Tess have a tradition planned for the launch night, involving jacket potatoes and salmon, hosted at Winkleman’s home with her husband, Vernon Kay.

She playfully described setting Tess up with a comfortable nightie, emphasizing their continued support and affection for the show. This demonstrates a strong bond between the two presenters, even after relinquishing their hosting duties.

Meanwhile, the search for new Strictly Come Dancing hosts continues, with Alison Hammond emerging as a frontrunner. Hammond initially appeared hesitant about taking on the role, citing her busy schedule and contentment with her current projects. She previously expressed to Radio Times that securing the position might be 'unrealistic' given her existing commitments, but later backtracked on this sentiment.

In a recent interview with Metro, Hammond emphatically stated that she would be 'crazy' to turn down the opportunity to host Strictly, acknowledging that she was attempting to manage expectations and avoid jeopardizing her chances. She highlighted her fitness level and willingness to embrace the challenge, asserting that she is more than capable of handling the demands of the show.

Hammond’s evolving stance reflects the allure of the coveted hosting gig and her desire to be considered for the role, despite initial reservations. The competition for the position remains fierce, but Alison Hammond’s recent statements suggest she is now actively pursuing the opportunity to join the Strictly Come Dancing family





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Tess Daly Strictly Come Dancing Claudia Winkleman Alison Hammond Caribbean Naia Beach Swimwear Television Celebrity

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