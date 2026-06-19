Tess Daly Models Swimwear in Greece Amid Amicable Split from Vernon Kay

Television presenter Tess Daly showcases her Naia Beach swimwear collection in Greece following her announced separation from husband Vernon Kay. The couple, who share two children, are handling their split amicably and are expected to divide their £6 million fortune without dispute, thanks to their substantial individual incomes from BBC roles and other ventures.

Tess Daly has been seen enjoying a work-related trip to Greece , where she modeled swimwear for her brand Naia Beach 's summer collection. The 57-year-old television presenter, who recently announced her separation from husband Vernon Kay after 22 years of marriage, appeared in a floral swimsuit and a white bikini, soaking up the Greek sunshine.

She also showcased a sheer white jumpsuit as a stylish cover-up. This professional engagement comes shortly after the couple publicly confirmed their decision to part ways via a joint Instagram statement, emphasizing that they would continue to have 'care and respect' for each other. Despite the end of their marriage, both have maintained a friendly demeanor, having been spotted together at the Pub In The Park event last month.

Their amicable split appears to extend to financial matters, as they are expected to divide their estimated £6 million fortune without conflict. Sources indicate that due to their individually high incomes from prominent BBC roles and other ventures, neither party is financially dependent on the other, making the process straightforward.

Vernon Kay, who earns approximately £395,000 annually as a Radio 2 presenter, and Tess Daly, who earned around £400,000 per year as co-host of Strictly Come Dancing before stepping down after 21 years, have both been 'clever with their money' through joint and solo investments. Their main shared asset is a five-bedroom home in Buckinghamshire, purchased 22 years ago for £1.18 million and now valued at about £3 million.

Additionally, they own other properties and business interests. The couple, parents to two children-Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16-remain living together in their Beaconsfield residence during the separation. Vernon recently expressed gratitude on his radio show for the public's support, stating, 'I just want to say on behalf of myself and Tess, thank you, thank you for all your well-wishes it's been greatly appreciated.

' Insiders reveal that after releasing their statement, they toasted each other's futures with champagne, underscoring their commitment to a dignified and friendly dissolution. Their relationship began in 2001, with Vernon proposing on Christmas Day the following year. The pair are determined to avoid any public fallout, aiming to keep future discussions respectful and focused on their family's well-being





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Tess Daly Vernon Kay Naia Beach Strictly Come Dancing BBC Radio 2 Divorce Swimwear Greece Financial Settlement Amicable Split

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