Tess Daly, a presenter known for her role on Strictly Come Dancing, has been sharing her stylish holiday wardrobe on social media. Daily Mail journalists have curated a list of her summer outfits and swimwear, which start from £70 for a pair of white cotton shorts to a gorgeous £190 swimsuit.

Tess Daly 's Naia Beach summer style: Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more.

Since quitting Strictly Come Dancing, Tess Daly has been showing off her stylish holiday wardrobe including summer outfits and swimwear. The presenter, 57, looked sensational during her recent Jamaica getaway where she modelled her own brand Naia Beach. Tess and long-term friend Gayle Lawton launched their swimwear brand back in 2021 and last year were awarded the the 'Best New Brand of the Year' award at the Drapers Independents Awards 2024.

Tess has regularly shared snaps of herself modelling her collections, and recently jetted off to the idyllic Caribbean to show off her phenomenal physique in swimwear and beach cover-ups. Though the trip was her final ahead of announcing her split from husband of 23 years Vernon Kay, Tess made sure she modelled her holiday wardrobe for fans.

Now Daily Mail have found her stylish holiday wardrobe which prices start from £70 for a pair of white cotton shorts to a gorgeous £190 swimsuit. Tess Daly's Naia Beach summer styl





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Tess Daly Naia Beach Swimwear Summer Outfits Stylish Holiday Wardrobe Jamaica Getaway Naia Beach Swimwear Brand Drapers Independents Awards 2024 Daily Mail Journalists Curated Products If You Make A Purchase Via Links On This Page Split From Husband Of 23 Years Vernon Kay Modelled Her Holiday Wardrobe For Fans Prices Start From £70 For A Pair Of White Cott

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