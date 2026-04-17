Tess Daly Twins with Lookalike Daughter Phoebe in Matching Pink Beachwear

Presenter Tess Daly, 57, and her 21-year-old daughter Phoebe Kay exude style as they coordinate in identical pink swimwear from Tess's NAIA Beach brand during a lavish holiday. The stunning photos shared on Instagram highlight their striking resemblance and Tess's successful swimwear venture.

Tess Daly and her daughter Phoebe recently set the internet ablaze with coordinated snaps from a sun-drenched getaway. The beloved television presenter, at 57, showcased a remarkable resemblance to her 21-year-old daughter, Phoebe Kay , as they donned matching pink swimwear. The elegant ensemble, featuring a striking swirl print, was from Tess's own luxury swimwear brand, NAIA Beach.

Tess opted for a stylish pink swimsuit paired with a coordinating sarong, completing her look with crisp white sandals and chic sunglasses. Phoebe, mirroring her mother's fashion sense, sported the identical outfit, accessorizing with oversized brown sunglasses and opting for sophisticated nude Gucci heels that added a touch of elevation to her frame. The shared moment, captured and posted to Instagram, was met with an outpouring of admiration, with Tess affectionately captioning the post: 'Love a matching holiday moment w @phoebeekay ❤️.' This heartwarming display of familial twinning comes after Tess shared other stunning images from her holiday, including one where she effortlessly displayed her ageless physique in a vibrant blue and white swimsuit, complemented by a matching long-sleeved minidress from NAIA Beach, priced at £155. Her caption for that post, 'Away for a few days, wearing @naia_beach on repeat,' underscored her confidence and endorsement of her brand. Meanwhile, Phoebe also took to Instagram to share her own holiday highlights, featuring a striking pink floral bikini, also from her mother's brand, retailing at £150. She elegantly draped an £89 matching sarong over the eye-catching two-piece, posing gracefully against a backdrop of lush palm trees and the azure ocean. Phoebe, who recently relocated to the United States, also shared a refreshing moment of herself taking a dip in the sea. Her caption, 'The best few days in Island paradise with my family. Wearing some of the best @naia_beach pieces, the most beautiful collection,' further amplified the success of her mother's venture. Tess, who shares both Phoebe and her other daughter, Amber, with her husband of 23 years, Vernon Kay, clearly takes immense pride in her daughter's embrace of her brand. This sentiment was evident when Tess re-shared Phoebe's post, exclaiming, 'Seeing your eldest daughter wearing your brand!' Beyond her swimwear ventures, Tess recently offered a glimpse into her fitness routine, posting a photo on Instagram in which she looked resplendent in a purple patterned co-ord from her activewear line. The presenter, who celebrated her 57th birthday the previous month, demonstrated her commitment to wellness with a post detailing her approach to self-care. She captioned the image: 'Came for a workout and stayed for a stretch - small moments in the day to reset. Sometimes it’s a workout, sometimes it’s a walk, sometimes it’s literally just taking a minute to stretch and slow down. 'That’s really what inspired @naia_beach activewear; pieces you can throw on that support you through all of it, whatever your routine looks like that day.' The positive feedback from fans was immediate, with comments such as 'You look amazing x x' and 'You look gorgeous Tess' flooding the platform, a testament to her enduring appeal and the quality of her brand offerings





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