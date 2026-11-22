Luchiano Lewis, involved in the fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors in 2019, was released early from a New York facility. Details on the crime and legal context follow.

Luchiano Lewis, a former juvenile offender convicted for his role in the brutal murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors, has been released from custody in New York State. The 21-year-old was let go from the Franklin Correctional Facility in upstate New York, nearly seven years after the fatal incident occurred in December 2019. This early release has sparked outrage and legal debate, given the violent nature of the crime and Lewis's history of misconduct while incarcerated.

The Fatal Attack In Morningside Park

On December 13, 2019, 18-year-old Tessa Majors, a freshman at Barnard College, was walking through Morningside Park. She was traveling between the Upper West Side and Harlem neighborhoods near Columbia University. The teen was distracted by her phone as three other teenagers, including Luchiano Lewis, approached her with intent to rob. The group, comprising Lewis, Zyarr Davis, and Rashaun Weaver, had previously attempted to ambush a man walking nearby. They abandoned that attempt because the man moved too quickly for them to keep pace.

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Instead, the trio targeted Majors. Rashaun Weaver, who was 14 at the time, chased the student and kicked her in the back while demanding her phone and cash. When Majors asked if he was serious, Weaver wrestled her to the ground. During the struggle, Lewis held Majors in a headlock to immobilize her. Weaver then stabbed the victim four times. One of those stabbings pierced her heart. The force of the assault was so intense that feathers from Majors' down jacket flew into the air during the attack.

Legal Proceedings And Sentencing Details

In September 2021, Luchiano Lewis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He also admitted to holding Majors during the stabbing. Zyarr Davis pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery in the same case. Under New York's Raise the Age law, which increased the age of criminal responsibility to 18 in most instances, Davis was sentenced to 18 months in juvenile detention. This legislation was designed to keep younger offenders out of adult jail systems.

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Rashaun Weaver received a significantly harsher sentence. He was sentenced to serve 14 years to life in prison for the killing. Weaver is currently serving his time at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility in upstate New York. Zyarr Davis is being held at Rikers Island on an unrelated attempted murder charge, according to city and state records. The disparity in sentencing between the teenage offenders has drawn significant attention from legal observers and the public.

Judicial Rationale For Early Release

Despite the severity of the crime, Luchiano Lewis was released after serving two-thirds of his minimum sentence. New York State law mandates this release timeline for eligible inmates. Judge Robert Mandelbaum had previously noted that Lewis had learned no lessons since the incident. During a 2021 hearing, the judge cited that Lewis slashed another prisoner while in juvenile detention. Lewis also committed repeated gang assaults and possessed contraband weapons inside the facility.

Judge Mandelbaum stated that while one bad choice should not always prevent leniency for a young offender, Lewis demonstrated a pattern of behavior that was not an aberration. The defense attorney for Lewis, Mario Gallucci, expressed shock at the release. Gallucci argued that the decision did not make sense given Lewis's conduct. The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed the release was on conditional release without parole.

Aftermath And Community Supervision

Following her release, Luchiano Lewis was placed on community supervision. This status requires him to sign an agreement promising to obey the law, maintain employment, and reside at an approved address. He must adhere to these conditions to avoid returning to custody. The release has reignited discussions about juvenile sentencing laws in New York and the handling of violent crimes committed by minors.

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The family of Tessa Majors issued a statement following her death in 2019. They described her as a special, talented, and well-loved young woman who was an aspiring musician and journalist. Her death rattled the city and made international headlines due to the young age of the perpetrators and the brutality of the attack. Majors attempted to stagger up a flight of stairs after the assault but collapsed. A campus security guard witnessed the event and called 911, but Majors died at the hospital from her injuries.