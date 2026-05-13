Texas Attorney General Files Suit Against Netflix Accusing It of Spying on Texans and Collecting User Data Without Permission

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Netflix accusing it of spying on Texans, collecting users' data without their knowledge or consent, and employing dark patterns to manipulate users' actions.

The Netflix log-in page is displayed on a smartphone with the Netflix logo visible in the background in this photo illustration from June 18, 2024.

Netflix is being sued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has accused the streaming platform of ‘spying on Texans, including children, and collecting users’ data without their knowledge or consent. ’ Paxton further accused Netflix of employing ‘dark patterns’ such as its autoplay feature to ‘manipulate users to take the actions Netflix wants them to take. ’ Netflix spokesperson claimed the lawsuit lacks merit and accused Paxton of inaccurate and distorted information.

Paxton is requesting a temporary restraining order to prevent Netflix from collecting, sharing, selling, or disclosing data collected about Texas consumers. Additionally, he wants Netflix to pay civil fines and purge all data collected of Texans





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Law Netflix Ken Paxton Texas Attorney General Spying On Texans Collecting Users' Data Dark Patterns Autoplay Feature

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