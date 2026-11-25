A Texas judge granted a restraining order to keep Emanise Timothee on life support, pausing Gift of Life Alliance's attempt to honor her 2016 organ donor registration against family wishes.

Emmanise Timothee, a 38-year-old woman declared brain-dead on November 17, will remain on life support following a temporary restraining order issued by a Dallas County court. Judge Staci Williams halted the immediate recovery of her organs to resolve a legal conflict between her grieving family and the North Texas transplant agency, Gift of Life Alliance (GOLA). The order ensures Timothee remains connected to medical equipment until a full hearing can determine the validity of her registered wishes versus her relatives' objections.

Judge Halts Donation Process Pending Review

Judge Staci Williams ruled that the hospital must maintain ventilator support for Timothee while the court evaluates the competing claims. Doctors at Baylor Medical Center at Plano identified her as brain-dead at 2:10 pm on November 17. While the medical staff informed the family of her status as a registered donor, the relatives withheld consent. GOLA argued that her 2016 registration with the New York State Donate Life Registry was legally binding, but the hospital refused to proceed without a specific court directive.

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Legal Battle Over Registered Donor Status

The core of the dispute centers on the Texas Revised Uniform Anatomical Gift Act, which mandates hospitals to assist with organ donations even when family members oppose the procedure. GOLA filed a lawsuit against Baylor Medical Center on Thursday, asserting that Timothee's documented decision to donate her heart, liver, and lungs is irrevocable. The agency claims her family has no legal authority to override her explicit written registration from 2016.

Medical Urgency and Organ Viability Concerns

Medical ethicists emphasize that time is a critical factor in preserving transplantable tissues. Dr. Merrill Matthews, a medical ethicist at UT Southwestern, told CBS News that delays directly impact the quality of the organs. As hours pass, the likelihood of successful transplantation decreases due to cellular deterioration. GOLA highlighted in their lawsuit that each hour of delay threatens the medical sustainability of tissues needed by patients currently waiting for transplants.

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Extensive Registration and Court Mandates

Timothee's registration was comprehensive, covering her heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, intestines, pancreas, skin, blood vessels, bone, connective tissue, corneas, and eyes. The court order explicitly instructs Baylor Medical Center to facilitate the recovery process once deemed appropriate. This includes providing GOLA, its clinicians, and recovery teams with access to the donor, her complete medical records, and necessary hospital infrastructure such as operating rooms and staff.

Scheduled Hearing and Next Legal Steps

A formal hearing to determine the final disposition of Timothee's organs is scheduled for December. The court must decide whether to uphold the donor registry or respect the family's refusal. GOLA is urging a rapid resolution, noting that the window for viable organ recovery is narrowing. The outcome of this case will further clarify the intersection of state anatomical gift laws and family rights in Texas medical emergencies.