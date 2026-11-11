Texas Daycare Sued After Two-Year-Old Wanders into Road

Parents of a two‑year‑old file a lawsuit against BeYOUtiful Beginnings after their daughter was found wandering a road near its playground in August 2025. The lawsuit seeks over $1 million in damages and a jury trial.

A lawsuit was filed Thursday in Tarrant County District Court by parents of a two‑year‑old who escaped from the BeYOUtiful Beginnings daycare center in Fort Worth. The parents allege that the caregiver staff failed to notice the girl wandering onto a road adjacent to the center's playground during a hot summer day in August 2025. More than $1 million in damages and a jury trial were demanded by the family's attorney, Russell Button.

How the Incident Occurred

According to police reports, the child was missing for an undetermined length of time before being found by two strangers almost a mile away from the daycare's playground on Parkwood Hill Boulevard. Bodycam footage revealed that the main teacher in charge did not know how or when the toddler had run away. The parents were notified about the situation by the police, but the daycare did not provide any explanation for the lapse in supervision.

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At the time of the incident, the daycare used Velcro ropes to keep children together on outings. However, some children were able to remove the ropes and escape. Ceasing to keep a proper headcount or conduct a name‑to‑face attendance check before, during, or after playground excursions were cited as violations of childcare safety laws by state investigators.

Stakeholder Statements and Allegations

Felisha Jones, one of the parents, told the Fort Worth Star‑Telegram that she trusted BeYOUtiful Beginnings with her daughter's safety. 'They put her life at risk. I could've lost my child forever,' she said. The attorney Russell Button emphasized that the staff showed no remorse when speaking to investigators and did not ask the child or the parents how long she had been missing. He said the daycare's failure to supervise "is unacceptable by any standard."

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The daycare, which describes itself as a "quality learning facility," acknowledged that it had failed to follow safety procedures but apologized for the incident. Investigators found that the center violated multiple childcare safety laws, including neglectful supervision and failure to know the number of children each caregiver was responsible for. Four inspections were conducted after the event, but no criminal charges were filed.

Impact on the Family and Future Steps

The toddler was reported by police as "hot, sweaty, with white stuff by her mouth." The attorney said the child is now on the road to recovery. Although the incident did not result in a fatality or a vehicle collision, it left lasting emotional and physical effects on the family. The lawsuit represents a formal request for accountability and compensation for the dangers and distress caused by the daycare's negligence.

The court will schedule a hearing to determine the next procedural steps. The family's petition applies for a jury trial to ensure a fair examination of the daycare's responsibilities and the severity of the alleged misconduct. The outcome may set a precedent for how childcare facilities are held accountable in Texas.