Texas Democrat Proposes Replacing Confederate Heroes Day With Election Day Holiday

Democratic lawmaker John Bucy III proposes replacing Confederate Heroes Day in Texas with an Election Day state holiday to boost voter turnout.

Democratic lawmaker John Bucy III has proposed legislation to end Texas's annual observance of Confederate Heroes Day, a holiday held every January 19 that has been on the state calendar for more than 50 years. Bucy wants to replace it with an official state holiday for Election Day, according to a report by Chron. The proposal comes as Democrats gain ground in a state where Republicans have long dominated statewide politics.

The existing holiday was designated in 1973 in honor of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and General Robert E Lee. It is classified as a partial state holiday, meaning state offices remain open while employees are given the option to take paid time off.

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How the Confederate Holiday Came to Texas Calendar

Confederate Heroes Day was created in 1973 when the Texas Legislature consolidated two separate holidays honoring Confederate leaders into a single observance. The state had already recognized both Davis and Lee on separate dates before lawmakers decided to merge them.

The consolidation was driven by a practical problem. As more birthdays of influential figures were added to the calendar, including those of Texas-born former President Lyndon B Johnson, state officials looked for ways to reduce the number of holidays.

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Bucy argues that removing Confederate Heroes Day and designating Election Day a state holiday in even-numbered years would help improve voter turnout. He says the change would give Texans more flexibility to cast ballots without worrying about work schedules, traffic or long lines at polling places.

Bucy and other Democrats in the state have pushed to remove Confederate Heroes Day from the state calendar for the last five consecutive legislative sessions. The Election Day proposal is part of a broader Democratic effort to make voting easier, which also includes same-day voter registration and easing eligibility rules for mail-in ballots.

Republican Objections and Racial Justice Debate

Republican state lawmakers have pushed back on replacing the holiday with Election Day in previous legislative sessions, mainly out of concern for work productivity. Their objections have centered on the impact of time away from jobs rather than on the historical figures themselves.

At a House Committee hearing in 2019, Republican Representative Sam Harless noted that a law already in place in Texas gives residents two hours off from work to cast their ballots. Harless questioned whether two hours was not enough time, and said that as a business person he disliked giving people a reason not to go to work.

Democratic Representative Richard Pena Raymond responded that in the modern age it is more important to make voting easier than it is to honor Robert E Lee. His remarks reflected the Democratic argument that voting access should take priority over the state's commemoration of Confederate figures.

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The debate over Confederate symbols has intensified in recent years. Racial flashpoints, including the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the death of George Floyd in 2020, accelerated the conversation nationwide. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, nearly 168 Confederate symbols were renamed or removed from public spaces in 2020, including a dozen in Texas.

Election Shifts Set Up the Next Legislative Session

The proposal will return to the agenda when the Texas legislative session begins on January 12. Democrats appear to believe that recent election results strengthen their position heading into that session.

James Talarico defeated scandal-plagued Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton to become the first Democrat elected to the state's Senate delegation in 38 years. According to the same report, Republican Governor Greg Abbott was also ousted by Democratic candidate Gina Hinojosa in a stunning upset.

Democrats also flipped control of the Texas House of Representatives for the first time in 24 years. Republicans, however, still maintain a solid majority in the State Senate, which will shape whether the Election Day holiday proposal can advance.