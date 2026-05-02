Texas Executes James Broadnax Despite Innocence Claims and Wife's Desperate Plea

James Broadnax, a North Texas man convicted of a 2008 double murder, was executed on Thursday evening despite claims of innocence, a confession from his cousin, and allegations of racial bias in his trial. His wife, Tiana Krasniqi, fought tirelessly for his life and witnessed his execution.

A North Texas man, James Broadnax, was executed by lethal injection on Thursday evening for the 2008 deaths of two men outside a Dallas music studio.

Broadnax, 37, maintained his innocence throughout his nearly 18 years on death row, a belief fiercely held by his British wife, Tiana Krasniqi, who met him while researching racial disparities in the US justice system. Krasniqi, a law school graduate, desperately pleaded for his life, even throwing herself against the window of the execution chamber as he died, shouting her love for him.

Despite multiple appeals and a recent confession from Broadnax’s cousin, Demarius Cummings, who claimed responsibility for the shooting, the US Supreme Court denied a last-minute request to halt the execution. The case has drawn significant attention due to questions surrounding the fairness of the trial and the evidence presented. Cummings’ confession, corroborated by DNA evidence placing him – not Broadnax – on the murder weapon and a victim’s clothing, was a central argument in the appeals.

Broadnax’s legal team also alleged racial bias in jury selection, claiming prosecutors systematically eliminated potential Black jurors, a practice deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in the 1986 Batson v Kentucky ruling. Furthermore, they argued that the use of Broadnax’s rap lyrics as evidence of his character and potential future dangerousness was a violation of his rights.

Several prominent rappers, including Travis Scott, TI, and Killer Mike, filed briefs supporting Broadnax’s appeal, highlighting concerns about the use of artistic expression as evidence in criminal trials. Krasniqi’s unwavering belief in her husband’s innocence was powerfully expressed in a tearful TikTok video posted hours before his death, where she stated she would take his place if it meant saving his life. She described the wedding ceremony as 'not the most romantic' but underscored the depth of their connection.

As the lethal injection began, Broadnax urged his supporters to continue fighting for justice. The execution took place at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, approximately 70 miles north of Houston. The case raises serious questions about the potential for wrongful convictions and the role of racial bias in the American criminal justice system, leaving Krasniqi and Broadnax’s supporters to grapple with the loss and continue advocating for reform.

The prosecution maintained that Broadnax and Cummings were responsible for the deaths of Stephen Swan and Matthew Butler, with Cummings receiving a life sentence without parole. The conflicting accounts and evidence continue to fuel debate about the fairness of the outcome





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