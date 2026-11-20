Reinaldo Dennes was executed in Texas after a difficult IV process. He screamed in pain, alleging severe cramps, while officials defended the procedure and questioned his claims of suffering.

Reinaldo Dennes, a 70-year-old prisoner, was executed by the state of Texas on Thursday evening in a procedure that was marked by significant physical distress and administrative complications. The execution at the Huntsville Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice lasted over an hour, primarily due to the difficulty medical staff faced in locating viable veins for the administration of the lethal sedative.

Dennes was found guilty of the capital murder of Janos Szucs, a diamond dealer who was shot multiple times in his Houston office in January 1996. The sentence was carried out following a lengthy legal process that included a conviction in which Dennes was identified as the primary assailant by a surviving security guard, despite the release of his co-conspirator years earlier.

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Struggles With Vein Access And Drug Administration

The core mechanism of the execution was disrupted by extensive difficulties in establishing intravenous access. Prison officials acknowledged that staffers struggled to find a suitable vein for the two needles required to deliver pentobarbital. Spokesperson Amanda Hernandez confirmed that the team attempted to insert the needles in Dennes' left foot and the left side of his neck after multiple unsuccessful attempts at other sites.

Officials stated that all procedures were followed appropriately and that the final insertion sites conformed to state protocols. Hernandez noted that finding alternative veins is not unique to this case, nor is it the first time an inmate has alleged immediate pain upon the initiation of the protocol. She suggested that Dennes may have exaggerated his suffering, citing claims of pain in areas where no intravenous lines were placed and noting that complaints began before the drugs were reported to have fully flowed.

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Witnesses Report Severe Agony During Procedure

Witness accounts from the execution chamber describe a scene of intense physical distress that contrasted sharply with Dennes' demeanor moments before the process began. When led into the chamber around 6:50 pm, Dennes appeared docile with his eyes closed and head tilted toward the ceiling. He wore undisturbed white prison garb and faced no additional head restraints, showing no visible signs of struggle prior to the drug administration.

However, his behavior changed almost immediately after the procedure commenced. Dennes began moaning repeatedly, screaming about pain, and uttering expletives. He cried out, 'The pain! Go! Go!' and implored 'the father' to remove his suffering. At one point, he shouted that his right leg was being killed by a cramp, a sensation he described as abnormal for the process.

Journalist Michael Graczyk, who reported on the event for the Associated Press, described the scene as unlike any execution he had witnessed previously. Dennes repeatedly asked to be taken by God, stating, 'I have been your son all these years,' and begged not to suffer. After several loud groans, he made snoring sounds that progressively quieted, followed by shallow breathing that eventually ceased.

Historical Context Of The 1996 Capital Murder Case

The legal foundation for this execution rests on a violent robbery and murder that occurred thirty years prior. Janos Szucs, a diamond dealer, was found shot multiple times in his office. Court documents indicate that Dennes, a jewelry designer with an office in the same building, orchestrated the entry into the facility by arranging for a cleaning woman to open the back door and distract security guard David Copeland.

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Copeland, who was shot twice during the incident, survived and later identified Dennes as his assailant. Police discovered Szucs' body in the office but found the safe empty. The diamonds and approximately $200,000 in cash were never recovered. While Dennes was convicted and sentenced to death, his brother Jose Albert Dennes pleaded guilty to murder a year later and received a 45-year sentence, eventually being released on parole in 2019.

Reactions From Victims Family And Final Moments

The execution concluded at 7:07 pm, with Dennes pronounced dead at 7:08 pm after a physician examined him. The process took 63 minutes from the time he was strapped to the gurney at 6:00 pm. In the moments before the execution, Dennes gave a final statement in which he expressed gratitude for the love of God and hoped his family would understand divine grace. He told the warden, 'Go,' signaling the start of the lethal injection.

Janice Copeland, the widow of the security guard who survived the 1996 shooting, attended the execution. Her husband, David Copeland, died five years ago from separate causes. She stated that her husband always believed Dennes would outlive him, noting with solemn satisfaction that 'finally after 30 years, justice has been served' for the victim, Janos Szucs.