Texas Family of Five Killed in I-10 Seguin Bridge Crash

A Texas family of five died after their Chevy Tahoe left Interstate 10 in Seguin on Sunday. Authorities suspect hydroplaning caused the fatal rollover crash near San Antonio.

A Texas family of five perished on Sunday afternoon when their Chevrolet Tahoe veered off Interstate 10 near Seguin and crashed onto an overpass. Omar Lumbreras Oliva, aged 30, and his wife Ana Deli Lumbreras, aged 31, were traveling with their three young children when the vehicle lost control on the wet roadway. The fatal accident occurred along the busy highway corridor near San Antonio, leaving the community in deep mourning.

Fatal Crash Details and Official Investigation

Guadalupe County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Judge Darrell Hunter confirmed that the family was returning to their residence in Porter, near Houston, at the time of the tragedy. The SUV departed from the elevated section of Interstate 10 and flipped onto its roof upon landing on state road FM 725. Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the entire family deceased inside the overturned vehicle. The specific ages of the deceased children were not publicly released by authorities, though reports indicate they were 13, six, and three years old at the time of the crash.

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Police officials stated that the cause of the collision is still under active investigation, but initial evidence points to environmental road conditions as a primary factor. Authorities told KENS 5 that they believe the vehicle hydroplaned on the wet surface before losing traction. Judge Hunter described the final moments as an overcorrection by the driver, which likely led to the rollover. He emphasized that all three children were seated in the back and properly buckled into their safety seats during the incident.

Community Grief and Financial Relief Efforts

The sudden loss has triggered an outpouring of support from family members and the wider community who are now grappling with the aftermath. Omar Lumbreras Oliva's sister, Gloria Lumbreras, initiated a GoFundMe campaign to assist the grieving family with unexpected funeral costs. The fundraiser has already gathered more than $16,000 in donations within just one day of its creation, demonstrating the rapid response from those wishing to provide financial aid during this difficult time.

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Gloria Lumbreras expressed the profound difficulty of the situation in a message on the crowdfunding platform. She wrote that the shock and pain of the loss are impossible to articulate and that the family is facing an incredibly difficult period as they attempt to navigate their next steps together. Her post highlighted the overwhelming sorrow the family is experiencing as they prepare to lay their loved ones to rest permanently.

Professional Background and Personal Tributes

Personal details about the victims have begun to emerge through social media tributes and professional profiles. Ana Deli Lumbreras was originally from Mexico and had been employed at John Deere for the past eight years, according to her LinkedIn profile. The occupation of Omar Lumbreras Oliva remains unknown to the public, as no employment information has been released. The family is deeply connected to their extended relatives, who are now sharing their grief with a broader audience online.

Extended family members have shared raw emotional messages reflecting on the tragedy. Nancy Oliva, the mother of Omar Lumbreras Oliva, posted on Facebook about her immense heartbreak. She wrote that the Lord had taken her son, leaving her with a pain that felt unbearable and unfair. Her message expressed a loss of will and a plea for strength to continue living without her child.

Remains Recovery and Ongoing Inquiry

The recovery of the victims and the investigation into the mechanical and environmental factors of the crash remain the immediate priorities for local law enforcement. Authorities are continuing to examine the roadway conditions on Interstate 10 and FM 725 to determine if road maintenance played a role in the hydroplaning incident. The Seguin Police Department and local coroner's office are managing the procedural aspects of the case.

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As the investigation proceeds, the community is left to cope with the sudden disappearance of a family that was merely traveling home. The GoFundMe page established by Gloria Lumbreras continues to serve as a central hub for those wishing to contribute to the funeral expenses. The tragic event serves as a somber reminder of the dangers of driving on wet roads, particularly for larger vehicles like the Chevrolet Tahoe involved in this fatal rollover.