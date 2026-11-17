Houston Judge Nathan Milliron received a public warning from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for rude behavior toward court staff following a viral video incident in March 2026.

Houston Judge Nathan Milliron has been formally sanctioned by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct (SCJC) after a video recording of his aggressive interaction with a courtroom information technology employee circulated widely online. The disciplinary body issued a public warning to the judge this month, citing a pattern of disrespectful and unprofessional behavior directed at multiple court employees through both verbal exchanges and written digital communications.

Viral Video Shows Judge Abusing IT Staff

In March 2026, a verbal altercation between Judge Milliron and a Harris County IT worker was captured on video and subsequently went viral. The footage shows Milliron acting with a short temper toward the IT worker, who was attempting to repair a computer system after it had crashed during proceedings. At the conclusion of the interaction recorded in the video, Milliron tells the employee, "We're good, thank you. Get out of my courtroom." He then turned to someone off-camera and shouted, "Why aren't you supervised? Jesus Christ. I'm sick and tired of this bullshit today." The video served as the primary catalyst for the investigation into the judge's conduct.

Also read Sources: Brentford 'doing everything' to block Man United signing Nathan Collins

Attorney Protest and Judicial Response

James Stafford, an attorney who had never previously worked with Judge Milliron, viewed the viral footage and emailed the judge directly. In his message, Stafford criticized the judge's behavior and requested that Milliron issue an apology to the IT worker involved in the incident. Judge Milliron responded by asserting that Stafford should not be communicating with a judge via his judicial email address. He then ordered Stafford to appear before the court on April 10, 2026, at 8:00 am to discuss the matter further. Stafford did not appear in court as ordered; however, he and a group of other attorneys did show up to protest the judge's behavior, according to the written warning issued by the commission.

Advertisement

Pattern of Disrespectful Written Communications

The public warning from the State Commission of Judicial Conduct cited multiple incidents of disrespectful remarks by Judge Milliron toward other court employees, extending well beyond the viral video. The commission highlighted written evidence from 2025 in which Milliron emailed Lisa Cooper, the Harris County District Clerk's Office Civil Courts Supervisor, and District Clerk Marilyn Burgess. In one of these emails, Milliron wrote, "I'm much smarter than you," demonstrating a clear lack of professional courtesy. The commission noted that these written communications were part of a broader pattern of misconduct that violated established judicial standards.

Threats Against Staff and Final Sanctions

Further evidence of the judge's conduct included an email dated May 10, 2025, in which Milliron declared, "My Court will no longer be stagnant because of ineptitude. THIS IS NO LONGER AN ASK. GET ME A CLERK THAT RESPONDS TO ME and does the job!" He added, "I hear there are some statutes that will allow what I am asking for... don't make me use them, I will if I have to." Additionally, the SCJC revealed that in a text message to a clerk from April 2025, Milliron said, "can kiss my ass." In another communication chain, the judge remarked that Cooper "has a very thin skin for the position she holds." The main standard quoted in the warning, which Milliron failed to abide by, states that "A judge shall be patient, dignified and courteous to litigants, jurors, witnesses, lawyers and others with whom the judge deals in an official capacity." The public warning serves as a formal disciplinary action; if Judge Milliron continues to act in the same manner despite this warning, further consequences such as suspension and removal from the bench will be considered by the commission.