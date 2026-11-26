Ben Lopez, 40, shot his girlfriend Samantha Medina, 33, and himself in San Antonio on Wednesday. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar detailed the domestic violence tragedy involving thirteen people in the home.

Ben Lopez, 40, fatally shot his girlfriend Samantha Medina, 33, before killing himself inside their San Antonio home on Wednesday morning. The horrific incident occurred in the early hours of the day, just hours before the couple and their extended family were scheduled to gather for Thanksgiving celebrations. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed the deaths during a press conference on Thursday, describing the event as a domestic violence tragedy that claimed two lives and traumatized the children present in the house.

Timeline of the Shooting Incident

The sequence of events began earlier on Wednesday when Lopez and Medina returned home from their respective jobs. Before arriving at the residence, the couple had stopped to purchase fast food for the upcoming holiday gathering. Sheriff Salazar noted that the food remained untouched in the house when authorities arrived, underscoring the abrupt and violent end to their day. Upon returning home, the couple went to their bedroom, where an argument quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

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At approximately 3:00 am, Medina's 12-year-old daughter heard a loud commotion upstairs and immediately called 911. Police responded to the scene shortly after and discovered both Lopez and Medina dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators determined that Lopez was the shooter, having killed Medina before turning the weapon on himself. The sheriff admitted that initial reports had incorrectly identified Medina as the shooter, but this information was corrected following a thorough review of the evidence and witness statements.

Domestic Violence History and Context

Sheriff Javier Salazar revealed that the couple had a documented history of domestic violence and volatile interactions. He described their relationship as having an argumentative history that extended beyond their own conflicts to include incidents with previous partners. Salazar cited a specific example where an ex-lover of Lopez had visited their workplace, leading to a disturbance involving Medina. This pattern of violence suggests that the lethal outcome on Wednesday was the culmination of long-standing behavioral issues.

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The sheriff emphasized that domestic violence is a pervasive issue in Bexar County, stating that his office has handled 22 homicides this year. Half of these homicides, totaling 11 cases, are directly related to domestic violence. Salazar warned that the current homicide numbers have already surpassed the totals from last year, indicating a disturbing trend. He urged individuals experiencing violent relationships to end those connections immediately, noting that such situations often escalate tragically, especially during the holidays when stress levels are higher.

Trauma to Family and Investigation Challenges

Thirteen people were present in the home at the time of the shooting, including six adults and seven children ranging in age from one to 12 years old. Most of the family members were asleep when the violence occurred, though some reported hearing loud noises from upstairs that they initially did not recognize as gunshots. The 12-year-old daughter who discovered the bodies is among those who witnessed the immediate aftermath. Salazar expressed deep concern for the psychological well-being of the children, stating that at least two had seen the results of the violence directly.

Authorities have involved Child Protective Services in the case to ensure the safety and support of the minors. The investigation faces significant logistical hurdles due to the condition of the residence. Salazar described the home as being in a state of huge disarray, approaching hoarder status, which complicates evidence collection. Officers are currently in the process of obtaining a search warrant to thoroughly examine the property and gather forensic evidence. The sheriff reminded the public that domestic violence does not resolve itself and called for immediate intervention to prevent further tragedies.