Texas Oil Tycoon Thomas Cullen Davis Dies at 93

Thomas Cullen Davis, the Texas oil tycoon acquitted of murdering his stepdaughter, died aged 93, his family announced Friday, November 6, 2026, in Colleyville.

Thomas Cullen Davis, a colorful Texas oil tycoon who was famously acquitted of murdering his stepdaughter, has died aged 93, his family announced on Friday, November 6, 2026. Davis died at his home in Colleyville, a community in the Fort Worth area, where he had maintained his innocence for decades.

Davis was known in the press as 'the richest man ever to stand trial for murder.' His death closes a case that drew national attention in the late 1970s and remained a fixture of Texas true crime for the rest of his life.

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Thomas Cullen Davis Faced Murder Charges in 1976

Thomas Cullen Davis was accused of fatally shooting his 12-year-old stepdaughter, Andrea Wilborn, and Stan Farr, the 30-year-old live-in boyfriend of his ex-wife, Priscilla Davis. The shootings took place inside Davis's 13,000sq ft mansion on a late night in August 1976.

Priscilla Davis and another witness were shot in the chest but survived the attack. A third person managed to escape and remain unharmed. All three accused Davis of being the gunman, who was dressed in black and disguised with a woman's black wig, according to reporting by the AP.

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Davis's first trial for capital murder in the death of Andrea Wilborn ended in a mistrial because of juror misconduct. A second trial in 1977 ended in an acquittal, and the oil entrepreneur walked free.

Defense Strategy and Later Legal Battles

Davis was defended by Richard 'Racehorse' Haynes, an infamous Houston lawyer whose courtroom reputation was central to the coverage of the case. Haynes's defense kept the businessman out of prison through every stage of the proceedings that followed.

Davis was arrested again one year later, after an FBI informant claimed he had commissioned a hitman to kill 15 people in total. Those targets reportedly included Priscilla Davis and the judge who oversaw the contentious divorce case between the former couple. Once again, his attorney managed to keep Davis out of prison.

Trey Davis, the businessman's adoptive son, said his father became a devout Christian in 1981 and that 'a lot of things changed.' Trey described his father as a man of virtue, integrity, grit and humility, and said Davis stood with his arms wide open to accept people regardless of where they stood in life.

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Business Collapse and the Legacy of the Mansion

The main financial loss Davis suffered came in the 1980s, when his business declared bankruptcy. The family's oil empire had once been valued at $400 million, according to the reporting. Davis insisted his company went down 'because of the crash of the oil industry, not because of my trials,' the AP reported.

The Davis mansion has remained a source of fascination for authors and filmmakers. It inspired books and true crime productions, including the 1995 miniseries Texas Justice, which starred Heather Locklear as Priscilla Davis. Priscilla Davis died of breast cancer in 2001.

Davis's death ends a legal saga that spanned more than four decades, from the 1976 shootings to his final years in Colleyville. He was 93 when he died, still insisting on his innocence.