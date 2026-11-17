Pastor John Offutt and his wife Carla died instantly after being struck by a vehicle while walking to their grandson's wedding reception in Texas. The church offers forgiveness to the driver.

John Offutt and his wife Carla, both aged seventy-four, were killed instantly on a Saturday evening after a vehicle struck them as they crossed a highway in Como, Texas. The couple had just officiated their grandson's wedding ceremony and were walking to the reception venue when the tragedy occurred. Authorities confirmed the deaths, and the driver, identified as Ruth Rohrbach, was processed at the scene.

The Incident Involving Pastor John Offutt

John Offutt was the founder and senior teaching pastor of LifeSource Community Church, located in Lindale, Texas. He had been serving in pastoral ministry for over fifty years and established the nondenominational church in two thousand fifteen. His son-in-law, Caleb Hawley, serves as the lead pastor at the same congregation. The incident happened while the couple was walking across the road, just minutes after John completed his duties officiating the wedding for their grandson.

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The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash and determined that the Offutts were pronounced dead at the scene. Ruth Rohrbach, aged forty-six, was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident. No criminal charges have been filed against Rohrbach as of this report, and law enforcement agencies are continuing their standard procedures for investigating pedestrian fatalities on state highways.

Church Community Responds With Forgiveness

Caleb Hawley addressed the congregation and the wider community during a Sunday service, delivering a message of grace rather than condemnation. He told parishioners during the livestreamed service that the family does not blame the driver and views the event as a tragic accident rather than a result of malice. Hawley emphasized that the community of believers should extend compassion to the driver, who is also reportedly hurting from the events.

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The pastor stated that the family and the church do not hold any hatred toward Ruth Rohrbach. He urged attendees to understand that the driver is a person who is suffering, and that the Offutt family has already offered forgiveness. This stance highlights the deep religious values held by the Offutt family and the LifeSource Community Church, which prioritizes empathy and spiritual healing even in the face of sudden, violent loss.

Family Tributes And Lasting Legacy

Jennifer Cochran, the daughter of John and Carla Offutt, shared an emotional tribute online describing the shock of the news. She recalled sitting in her parents' car, noting that her father's sport coat from the wedding was still hanging up, and her mother's sweater remained beside it. A cup with ice for her mother and a Whataburger cup for her father sat on the console, untouched, as if they were about to return from a short trip.

Cochran expressed her belief that her parents thought they would be coming back immediately, reflecting the suddenness of the event. She praised her father as a unique and dedicated pastor who left behind a legacy of love for the community. The family and church members remember John Offutt not just for his religious leadership, but for his personal warmth and decades of service to others in Lindale and the surrounding areas.

Impact On The Lindale Congregation

LifeSource Community Church continues to serve its congregation in Lindale, holding services every Sunday morning which are also streamed online for broader access. The loss of John Offutt represents a significant void for the organization he built from the ground up. Caleb Hawley, who looked up to his father-in-law as a mentor, expressed his own grief and hope for more time to learn from him, underscoring the personal and professional bond they shared.

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The event has drawn attention from local media and the broader public due to the timing of the tragedy immediately following a joyous family celebration. The combination of a lifetime of religious service ending in such a sudden accident has resonated deeply with those who knew the Offutts. The community remains focused on supporting the grieving family while adhering to the message of forgiveness advocated by the church leadership.

The investigation into the crash remains open, but no further details regarding the speed of the vehicle or specific traffic conditions at the time of impact have been released publicly. Ruth Rohrbach has not been charged, and the legal process will determine if any further action is required by the state. Meanwhile, the Offutt family continues to receive condolences from across Texas and beyond.