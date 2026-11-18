Aminah Knight files federal lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Grand Prairie, alleging First Amendment violations after state pressure cancelled her Eid waterpark gathering.

Aminah Knight has initiated a federal lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the City of Grand Prairie, alleging unconstitutional interference with her religious freedom rights. The legal action stems from the forced cancellation of Knight's "Epic Eid" event at the taxpayer-funded EPIC Waters Indoor Waterpark, a decision driven by political pressure from the state's executive branch.

Lawsuit Alleges First Amendment Violation

Knight, who previously organized the event in 2024 and 2025 without issue, filed the complaint on Tuesday through the Council on American-Islamic Relations Legal Defense Fund. The lawsuit argues that Governor Abbott and local officials acted unlawfully by violating the First Amendment's Free Speech Clause, which protects her right to exercise religious freedom without state obstruction.

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Abbott Issues Ultimatum to Cancel Event

The controversy erupted after online flyers promoted the June 1 celebration of Eid al-Adha as "Muslims only," specifying a modest dress code and Halal food service. Governor Abbott publicly condemned the marketing materials, stating they constituted religious discrimination and were unconstitutional. He issued a direct ultimatum to Grand Prairie officials, demanding they cancel the event by May 11 or face the loss of $530,000 in state grant funds.

City Relents Under Financial Pressure

Facing the potential loss of significant state financing, the City of Grand Prairie complied with the governor's demands and cancelled Knight's event in early May. The city's decision followed Abbott's assertion that taxpayer-funded facilities must remain open to all residents and cannot be reserved for specific demographic subsets. This financial coercion effectively ended the gathering before it could commence, despite prior successful annual iterations.

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Organizer Updates Rules Before Cancellation

Before the cancellation, Knight attempted to address public backlash by updating her event guidelines to clarify inclusivity. She circulated new flyers replacing the "Muslims only" phrase with "All are welcome," while maintaining the modest dress code and family-friendly atmosphere. CAIR noted that Governor Abbott intervened only after these clarifications were already announced, ignoring evidence that the event was open to attendees of all faiths.

Political Implications and Future Proceedings

The lawsuit seeks a judicial injunction preventing Abbott from compelling the cancellation of future Muslim events at EPIC Waters and demanding permission for Knight to host a celebration in 2027. With Abbott set to leave office on January 19, 2027, when Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa takes over, the case may see shifts in political dynamics. Hinojosa has pledged to revoke Abbott's previous designation of CAIR as a domestic terrorist organization, a move Knight's legal team views as critical to her civil rights claims.