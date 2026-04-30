Teyana Taylor, Zara Larsson, and Keke Palmer Shine at the 2026 Billboard Women in Music Awards

The 2026 Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles celebrated the achievements of female artists, with Teyana Taylor, Zara Larsson, and Keke Palmer leading the star-studded event with their stunning fashion and musical contributions.

Teyana Taylor , Zara Larsson , and Keke Palmer were the stars of the 2026 Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles, showcasing their unique styles and celebrating their contributions to the music industry.

The annual event, held at the Hollywood Palladium, honors accomplished women for their impact on music, and this year's ceremony was no exception. Teyana Taylor, 35, made a bold fashion statement with a striking white corset adorned with dark brown details, paired with a fringed white skirt that transitioned into brown hues. She completed her look with pastel pink lace-up boots and voluminous curls cascading down her shoulders.

Opting for minimal accessories, Taylor wore only small earrings, allowing her outfit to take center stage. Her makeup featured a smoky eye, mascara-laden lashes, a warm blush, and a nude glossy lip tint. Taylor was honored with the Visionary Award during the ceremony, recognizing her groundbreaking work in the industry. Zara Larsson, 28, captivated the audience in a vibrant yellow dress featuring colorful floral patterns, held up by thin shoulder straps.

The Swedish singer accessorized with dangly gold earrings and gold bracelets, complementing her side-parted blonde waves. Larsson received the Breakthrough Award, celebrating her rise in the music world.

Meanwhile, Keke Palmer, 32, hosted the event and dazzled in a one-shoulder, bedazzled mini dress with a semi-sheer corset bodice and silver embellishments. She paired the ensemble with silver open-toed heels and flashy bracelets, while her makeup included a bold hot pink eyeshadow and a nude lip tint. Cara Delevingne also made an appearance, exuding chic elegance in black shorts, a double-breasted blazer, a white shirt, and a black tie.

Her hair was styled in a low ponytail with wavy loose strands framing her face, and she completed the look with sheer black tights and closed-toed black pumps. Tyla, another standout attendee, wore a dramatic cutout dress with feathery details that cascaded to the ground, making a striking impression on the red carpet. The 2026 Billboard Women in Music Awards celebrated the achievements of these remarkable women, highlighting their influence and creativity in the ever-evolving music landscape.

From fashion-forward looks to well-deserved accolades, the event was a testament to the power and talent of women in music





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