TfL Confirms Floating Bus Stops Reduce Travel for Elderly and Disabled

Transport for London admits that floating bus stops are deterring vulnerable passengers. The report reveals a three percent drop in usage among older and disabled commuters.

Transport for London has officially acknowledged that floating bus stops are causing a measurable decline in public transport usage among vulnerable demographics. In a newly published report, the organization admitted that elderly and disabled passengers have reduced their travel by up to three percent at these specific locations. This concession marks a significant shift from previous statements made by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who had previously insisted that these infrastructure changes were not negatively impacting accessibility for seniors or individuals with disabilities.

The Mechanics of Floating Bus Stop Design

Floating bus stops, technically referred to as bus stop bypasses, are designed to place a dedicated cycle lane between the pavement and the bus stop itself. This layout allows cyclists to continue moving past buses as they come to a halt, theoretically improving traffic flow and cycling safety in busy urban areas. As of 2024, London has installed at least 164 of these controversial stops across the capital. The design relies on zebra crossings to allow pedestrians to reach the bus stop, but critics argue that this configuration creates a dangerous barrier for those who cannot easily navigate between moving vehicles and the curb.

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Campaigners Reject Statistical Dismissal of Risks

Sarah Gayton of the National Federation of Blind UK has publicly condemned the Transport for London report for dismissing the safety concerns of blind and partially sighted individuals. She argued that labeling these passengers as 'statistically insignificant' was an insult to the community and a betrayal of the organization's slogan that every journey matters. Ms. Gayton was recently recognized at the Highway Champion awards for her persistent campaigning, where she was joined by campaigners like Yemi, Andrew, Karl, Hyacinth, Sarah, and Nellie to highlight that their safety concerns cannot be ignored as mere data points in a bureaucratic exercise.

Video Evidence and Revised Reports

Visual evidence captured by the National Federation of Blind UK shows near-misses between pedestrians and cyclists at various floating bus stops, illustrating the dangers faced by those trying to board buses. The controversy has forced Transport for London to withdraw and revise defensive reports twice previously, after crucial information regarding incidents where individuals were injured by bikes and e-scooters was omitted. The new report acknowledges the drop in passenger numbers but maintains that the decline is not statistically significant enough to justify halting the rollout of this infrastructure, a stance that has infuriated advocates for disability rights.

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Demographic Disparities in Public Transit

The impact of these stops is particularly severe for older Londoners who rely heavily on the bus network rather than the Underground. Official figures indicate that in 2025, people in their 60s made more than twice as many journeys by bus compared to the Tube, while those aged 70 and above used the bus four times for every underground trip. This demographic dependency highlights the critical nature of safe bus stop access, as the removal or danger associated with these stops effectively isolates a segment of the population that has few alternative transit options for their daily travel needs.

Official Stance and Future Implementation Plans

Despite the backlash, Transport for London maintains that the risk of pedestrian injury remains very low, with incidents at these stops accounting for less than one percent of all pedestrian-cyclist casualties between 2020 and 2023. Will Norman, London's walking and cycling commissioner, stated that the Mayor remains committed to enabling safe travel for everyone while citing the low risk data as encouraging. However, critics point out that much of this data was collected during the pandemic when fewer people used public transport. The London Assembly recently called for a pause on building more stops, but the transport body appears to be proceeding with its aggressive rollout plan.