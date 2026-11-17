Freedom of Information figures show 3,922 abuse incidents against London Underground and Overground staff in the year to March 2026, with workers describing abuse on a daily basis.

Transport for London staff recorded 3,922 abuse incidents in the year to March 2026, Freedom of Information figures gathered by the Press Association show. The total covers London Underground and Overground workers.

Half of the incidents involved verbal or gesture abuse, about 29% were threatening incidents and 21% were physical assaults. More than one in 10, at least 455 incidents, involved hate-related abuse. Separate figures show 1,476 incidents against London Underground and Overground staff were reported to police in the year to March 2026, the highest number in at least five years.

Also read Maxwell Woledzi Named 2026 MLS Defender of the Year

Workers told PA that verbal and gesture abuse were a common thing for frontline crews, adding verbal violence can sometimes be shockingly awful. Some said incidents happen on a daily basis. Transport support and enforcement officer Chris, 35, said: I think once you put on a uniform and you are trying to enforce bylaws and things like that, you know, you become an easy target for people to abuse.

Advertisement

He added: Violence, aggression and antisocial behaviour, we basically experience on a daily basis, be it to ourselves or to other members of staff on the network. Chris, who has worked at TfL for just over a year, recalled an incident at Stratford station in east London in November last year. Two colleagues were racially abused by a drunk passenger who refused to leave a train.

The passenger abused a train conductor, who locked herself in a cab to keep herself away from him, Chris said. The man then refused to speak to two black members of staff. Chris said the man told his colleague: I am not going to talk to any of you, I am only going to talk to my people. The British Transport Police was called as the man would not get off the train.

He said it ended up taking about eight BTP officers to remove the man and the confrontation continued on the platform. Chris said his colleagues felt lucky it did not end up worse for them. Chris added that spitting almost feels worse than getting punched and described it as quite a degrading thing to do. He said staff being spat at was quite common.

Transport Workers Speak Out

He said he was not surprised by the figures and added his team has encouraged staff members to keep reporting incidents as they happen. TfL head of workplace violence and aggression Emma Croxall said: The figures are not a surprise to me because we have been well aware of what has been happening out on our network. But I think they are shocking.

She added: I think they go to show that abuse on our transport workers is at an unacceptable level still. She said verbal and gesture abuse is a common thing frontline staff experience on a regular basis and can be shockingly awful.

Advertisement

Siwan Hayward, TfL director of security, policing and enforcement, said: While we have made real progress in reducing the most harmful forms of violence and aggression against our directly employed staff transport workers, the well-documented rising levels of hostility and hate across society make clear that we cannot be complacent. She said TfL is working closely with colleagues, trade unions, police and operators to take action.

New Measures and Safety Calls

Measures include making body-worn video essential kit for all frontline staff, enhancing enforcement, running communications campaigns and giving colleagues skills to manage conflicts. RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said violence and abuse against transport workers is a serious and growing problem on London's public transport network. He called for action to tackle the risk.

Dempsey said: Increasing staffing levels across the network, ending lone working, providing safe places of refuge and an increased BTP presence, are key to tackling the risk of violence. He added: These protections must apply to every worker across the TfL network, including outsourced staff who face the same risks but often lack the same protections.

BTP Superintendent John Loveless said: There is absolutely no place on the railway network for violent behaviour, especially towards members of railway staff simply trying to do their jobs. He added: We will continue to work closely with our partners in the railway industry to keep staff safe and ensure any offenders are brought to justice.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: Violence and aggression towards anyone at work is completely unacceptable, and the Mayor has zero tolerance for this on London's transport network. Everyone has the right to work without fear of being assaulted, abused or threatened, and the Mayor is determined to stamp out these harmful and traumatic incidents.