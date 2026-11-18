A cyber breach at Transport for London has compromised the personal details of about 265,000 Oyster photocard customers. The photocard website remains offline while an investigation continues.

A cyber breach has compromised the personal details of about 265,000 Oyster photocard customers, Transport for London has said. Names, email and home addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and security questions and answers were accessed.

The breach was detected after suspicious activity was found on the photocard website on Monday. TfL said it took the photocard system offline to limit access and has notified the Information Commissioner's Office. TfL said no passwords, bank or payment card details, customer journey information, or the names and dates of birth of any children using Zip cards were compromised.

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Tfl Investigates Suspicious Oyster Account Activity

The photocard website remains offline, meaning customers cannot apply for or renew a photocard online until it is restored as an investigation continues. Customers who need to renew their photocard or discuss their journey history can contact customer services on 0343 222 1234. Shashi Verma, TfL's director of technology strategy and revenue, said: On 16 November 2026, we became aware that Oyster photocard customers were receiving emails asking them to create an account, when they already have a photocard account.

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We immediately took the TfL photocard website down while this was being investigated. The protection of personal information is a priority for us, and I apologise to our customers affected by this incident. While we acted swiftly, we now believe that around 265,000 photocard customers may have had their account details compromised as part of this incident.

We have now contained the incident, and our current assessment is that no passwords, bank or payment card details, customer journey information, or names and date of births of any children with a Zip Oyster card have been compromised. Due to the speed with which this incident was identified and addressed, we believe that the number of customers who could have been affected was significantly reduced.

Tfl Apologises For Oyster Photocard Data Breach

We are continuing to investigate what has happened but have already contacted affected customers to make them aware of this. Customers with Oyster photocards can continue to travel and any customer who needs to renew their photocard or query any journey history can still do so by contacting TfL's Customer Services. We hope to restore the affected website services as quickly as possible.

It is the second time in just over two years the system has been taken down because of a cyber incident. In September 2024, a cyber attack on TfL forced it to suspend new photocard applications for more than two months. TfL said at the time that about 5,000 customers had been contacted over possible access to their bank details, but the BBC later revealed that the data of about 10 million people had been stolen.

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Ico Clears TfL Of Wrongdoing In Past Breach

The ICO cleared TfL of wrongdoing over its handling of that breach.