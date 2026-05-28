Thai Masseuse Angers Locals with Unlicensed Business in Family Estate

A Thai masseuse has sparked outrage in a sought-after family neighbourhood after allegedly defying resident rules by setting up her business in a garden log cabin. Preeyaphon Wansanit's new Thai massage therapy room has received 13 letters of objection and one of support from neighbours in Carters Quay, a flashy development in Poole, Dorset. Neighbours have raised concerns over an increase in parking, security issues and a fire risk due to massage oils. Miss Wansanit denies any wrongdoing and has a poster on her website stating no sexual or inappropriate services.

A Thai masseuse has angered locals in a sought-after family neighbourhood after allegedly defying resident rules by setting up her business in a garden log cabin.

Preeyaphon Wansanit triggered a flood of complaints when she began advertising her new Thai massage therapy room to neighbours in Carters Quay, a flashy development in Poole, Dorset. The estate makes residents sign contracts when they move in, stating they cannot so much as park a branded business vehicle within the grounds. The website for Miss Wansanit's therapy room describes it as a calm and peaceful space, where your wellbeing is our priority.

Her neighbours, it appears, would argue her business has done quite the opposite for their wellbeing - having inundated the council with letters of objection. Their intervention came after Miss Wansanit was told she had to apply for retrospective planning permission to keep her room. Complaints have raised issues including an increase in parking on the estate, security issues from clients coming and going day and night and massage oils posing a fire risk.

One neighbour even suggested, without evidence, that the massage parlour would be used for improper purposes, according to submissions published on the council's planning portal. Miss Wansanit denies anything untoward and even has a poster on her website for new clients stating no sexual or inappropriate services. The notice says: Disrespectful or inappropriate behaviour will result in immediate refusal of service and permanent blacklisting.

It is understood that Miss Wansanit rents the house which is owned by a property developer based on nearby Sandbanks. Preeyaphon Wansanit triggered a flood of complaints when she began advertising her new Thai massage therapy room to neighbours in Carters Quay, a flashy development in Dorset. The estate makes residents sign contracts when they move in, stating they cannot so much as park a branded business vehicle within the grounds.

Her planning application for a Spa Therapy Room has received 13 letters of objection and one of support. Fuming neighbour Cesar Camacho accused her of breaking the terms of the residential contract about operating businesses on the estate as well as showing contempt for planning laws. He said: The Spa therapy room is already in operation and being advertised on Facebook as a Thai Massage Parlour.

This is a family estate and young children will be meters away from the building. Miss Preeyaphon Wansanit and her landlord, have already shown contempt for your own planning laws. They have built a large construction without planning permission. Neighbourhood pressure has forced them to apply retrospectively.

They are also comfortable breaking contract law as running any kind of business - dog grooming shed or other - on the estate is forbidden. The owner is contractually obliged to respect this, but does not. Given the evidence of a contempt for legal processes, this is not an honest and law abiding approach to setting up a business.

Glenys Bompas said: Surely you ask for permission before you put up a large structure which takes up most of a family garden of the renters in the house? Spa Therapy Room - this is totally untrue as it's a Thai massage parlour on Facebook and leaflets dropped through doors. I totally oppose this application as I think the building is too large for the family garden.

This is causing concern and having a negative impact on the community on the estate. Neighbour Gill Sheldrake said: It is overlooked by so many dwellings. It is attracting customers at various times of day and night. Oils and candles used are a fire hazard to all neighbouring properties.

Access to the room is via a back lane and introduces security worries for neighbours as customers walk past their rear gardens day and night. John Wales added: The applicants hadn't considered seeking neighbours feelings on the venture. Suddenly looking down from the upstairs elevation of our flats and seeing advertising for a massage facility then the comings and goings of various clientele who utilise visitors parking bays isn't at all harmonious with our residential community.

The applicant applying retrospectively demonstrates this inconsideration. The Poole Quays Forum has also objected on behalf of the residents stating they understand the neighbours' concerns in terms of security, loss of parking and possible disturbance. Miss Wansanit denies anything untoward and even has a poster on her website for new clients stating no sexual or inappropriate services. Pictured: The home at the centre of the row on the estate.

The website for Miss Wansanit's therapy room describes it as a calm and peaceful space, where your wellbeing is our priority. The cabin is almost 9ft wide and more than 6ft tall, with photos showing that it takes up half of the back garden. On the business website it says it operates 10am to 7pm every day except Saturday. The property owner has been asked for comment but has not yet responded.





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Thai Masseuse Unlicensed Business Family Estate Poole Dorset

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