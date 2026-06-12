Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Dies at 47

The eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn has passed away after a prolonged illness, plunging the country into mourning and raising questions about the succession.

The Thai royal palace announced on June 12, 2026, the death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. She was 47 years old.

The princess had been hospitalized since December 2022 after collapsing due to a sudden illness. Despite medical efforts, her heart rate could not be stabilized, leading to her passing. The news plunged Thailand into mourning, with many citizens gathering at hospitals and the Grand Palace to pay respects. Princess Bajrakitiyabha, known informally as Princess Bha, was born to King Vajiralongkorn and his first wife, Princess Soamsawali.

She held a doctorate in law from Cornell University and served in several diplomatic roles, including ambassador to Austria and to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. She was also a dedicated advocate for female prisoners and worked in the attorney general's office. Her professional accomplishments and royal lineage made her a respected figure both in Thailand and internationally.

Although never officially named heir, Princess Bha was widely expected to succeed her father, as she was one of the few royal children with full titles. The king has six other children from four marriages, but only three hold royal titles. Her death raises questions about the succession, as Thailand has never had a ruling queen. Some speculated she might have served as regent for her brother Dipangkorn, who is rumored to have learning difficulties.

The king's four other sons were exiled after their mother was accused of adultery. As the nation mourns, the future of the monarchy remains uncertain





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