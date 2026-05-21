Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol Health Condition Deteriorates

The health condition of Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol has deteriorated over the past few years while she has remained hospitalised for more than three years.

The health condition of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol , Thailand''s princess and King Maha Vajiralongkorn ''s eldest daughter, has deteriorated and she is relying on medical devices to support her lung and kidney functions, officials said.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha fell ill during a military dog training session in December 2022 and was hospitalised at the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, where she has remained for more than three years. Her condition has continued to deteriorate, with her experiencing unstable vital signs, low blood pressure, irregular heartbeat and abnormal blood coagulation.

The Bureau of the Royal Household said that Princess Bajrakitiyabha was still relying on medical devices and medication to support her lung and kidney functions as well as experiencing abdominal pain and an infection from inflammation of the large intestine, which has affected other organs. Experts have warned that the princess''s situation may be severe and that the Thai monarchy could be thrown into chaos if she passes away, as she was being trained to be the successor to the king.

In their last health update on the princess in 2025, the palace said doctors were monitoring her condition closely, administering medication to stabilise her blood pressure, using medical equipment and antibiotics to support kidney function and breathing. Princess Bajrakitiyabha is well-educated, having attended schools in Britain, the US and Thailand, and held several positions with the United Nations





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Thai Princess Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol King Maha Vajiralongkorn Royal Family Health Condition Hospitalization Medical Devices Lung And Kidney Support

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