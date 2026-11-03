Thai Teen Golfer Dies After Lightning Strike During Tournament

Fifteen-year-old Aeyavarin Pradubyart died after being struck by lightning at Lotus Valley Golf Resort in Chachoengsao, Thailand, while competing in a junior tournament.

Fifteen-year-old junior golfer Aeyavarin Pradubyart died on Monday following a severe lightning strike that occurred during a golf tournament at Lotus Valley Golf Resort in Chachoengsao, Thailand, on Sunday afternoon. The tragic incident, which also left her thirty-one-year-old caddy, Saitharn Boonkerd, critically injured, has sent shockwaves through the local sports community and highlighted the dangers of outdoor activities during severe weather events.

Timeline of the Lightning Strike Incident

The catastrophic event unfolded around 3:00 PM on Sunday, when heavy rain and worsening weather conditions began to lash the golf course. Aeyavarin was actively playing on the eleventh hole when several lightning bolts reportedly ripped through the sky, striking both the teenager and her caddy. Witnesses and family members indicated that the group was still on the course when the storm intensified, leading to immediate unconsciousness for both victims.

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Although tournament officials had initially suspended play due to the downpour, Aeyavarin and Saitharn failed to return to the designated safe areas immediately. They were later discovered lying unconscious on the golf course. The young golfer suffered serious burns on the right side of her body, extending from her head to her arms and legs, while both individuals required immediate CPR at the scene before being transported to Bang Nam Priao Hospital in critical condition.

Family Testimony and Medical Response

Aeyavarin was subsequently transferred to Phutthasothon Hospital for more advanced treatment, but her condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to her death on Monday. Her mother, Natcha Pradubyart, forty-nine years old, released a heartbreaking online statement detailing the final moments. She revealed that Aeyavarin's heart had stopped for nearly an hour after the strike, yet the teenager fought back ten times throughout the night, enduring severe pain while waiting for her father to return from his travels.

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The grieving mother described the profound agony of the situation, stating that while no parent wants to let a child go, they must do so to spare the child further suffering. The family later traveled to Buddhasothorn Hospital to collect Aeyavarin's body to prepare for Islamic funeral rites at the Darul Ibadah Mosque in Pattaya. Her grandmother, Aphorn Pradubyart, sixty-seven years old, alleged that there were delays in transporting the victims because no ambulance was available on-site at the time of the incident.

Rising Star in Junior Golf and Legacy

Aeyavarin Pradubyart was recognized as a rising talent in Thai junior golf and a registered member of the Thai Student Golf Union. Her athletic achievements were significant for her age, including winning the girls' Class B event in the first leg of the Junior Asian Tour 2026 in March following a playoff. Her consistent performance and awards in multiple competitions also led to her selection as a reserve golfer for Chonburi, marking her as a promising future athlete.

Organizer Response and Tournament Aftermath

The organizers of the tournament expressed deep sadness over the loss of life and extended their condolences to the Pradubyart family. In an official statement, the organizing committee announced that they are working closely with the golf course management to expedite an investigation and gather all relevant facts to ensure a clear understanding of the circumstances surrounding the accident. The third round of the competition, which was scheduled for November 7, has been officially postponed pending further review.

Meanwhile, the injured caddy, Saitharn Boonkerd, remains under close medical supervision as she recovers from her injuries. The incident has raised urgent questions regarding safety protocols and emergency response times at outdoor sporting venues during severe weather conditions, prompting a thorough review of the events that led to this tragic outcome.