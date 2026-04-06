Thailand's Vaping Ban: Tourists Face Fines and Potential Jail Time

A couple holidaying in Thailand were fined for vaping on the beach, highlighting the risks of not knowing local vaping laws. The incident serves as a reminder for travellers to research regulations regarding vaping in their destination, with potential fines and even imprisonment for those who break the law.

Many travelers enjoy a drink and relax with a vape in many European holiday destinations. However, a lesser-known law in Thailand could lead to unexpected trouble for visitors. Sara Green, 43, and her partner experienced this firsthand during their holiday in the Asian nation. While vaping on a beach, they were approached by local authorities and informed that vaping was illegal. This incident highlights the importance of being aware of local regulations, especially when traveling abroad.

\The couple's experience involved being taken to a police station for questioning, which Sara described as 'intimidating'. They were ultimately hit with a substantial fine of 40,000 Thai Baht, equivalent to around £926. The situation could have been even more costly if they hadn't reached their daily ATM withdrawal limit. Furthermore, the police warned that repeat offenders could face up to five years in prison. Thailand's ban on vaping has been in effect since 2014. The Royal Thai Embassy in London explicitly states that anyone caught using an electronic cigarette or vaping in Thailand could face arrest, imprisonment, or a significant fine. This regulation applies to both foreigners and Thai citizens. The embassy advises travelers to avoid bringing any electronic cigarettes or related equipment, including e-cigarette liquids, to Thailand. This case serves as a clear warning for tourists visiting Thailand to understand and respect its laws regarding vaping to avoid potential penalties and ensure a safe and enjoyable trip. \Beyond Thailand, other destinations also have strict vaping regulations. In Cyprus, e-cigarette use is prohibited in public areas and private vehicles with children, potentially resulting in fines up to €850 (£744). In Hungary, vaping in public spaces can incur a fine of around $980 (£732). Singapore has had a vape ban since 2018, with penalties reaching 10,000 Singapore dollars (£5,877) for violations. Dan Marchant, a Vape Club director, emphasizes the necessity of researching local vaping laws before traveling. He warns that these laws are continually changing, making it crucial for vapers to stay informed to avoid fines or more serious consequences. Marchant also notes the growth of the illegal vape trade in countries with strict regulations, drawing parallels to the issues seen in the cigarette black market. He advises travelers to bring their vaping devices and supplies if permitted in limited quantities for personal use to avoid potentially dangerous or unregulated products. Even within the UK, vaping on airplanes is forbidden and can lead to a fine of up to £5,000, along with a ban from the airline. Travellers are advised to pack vaping devices in hand luggage to ensure they remain in a pressure-controlled environment as they are not permitted in checked baggage





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