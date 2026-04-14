Thailand Study Links E-Cigarette Use in Young Adults to Cognitive Impairment Risk

A recent study conducted in Thailand found that young adults who use e-cigarettes are at a significantly higher risk of cognitive impairment. The research, published in Scientific Reports, investigated the association between vaping and cognitive function, emotional intelligence, and ADHD symptom tendency in a group of 18-25 year olds. This study adds to the growing concern surrounding the long-term health implications of e-cigarette use, especially within this vulnerable age group.

A new study conducted in Thailand has raised fresh concerns about the potential cognitive effects of e-cigarette use among young adults . The research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, examined the relationship between vaping and cognitive function, emotional intelligence, and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder ( ADHD ) symptom tendency in a cohort of individuals aged 18-25. This investigation adds to the growing body of evidence exploring the long-term health implications of e-cigarettes, especially in the context of adolescent and young adult brain development. The study highlights the need for further research to clarify these relationships and inform public health policies regarding e-cigarette use. The popularity of e-cigarettes, also known as electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), has surged among young people and adolescents globally, prompting widespread concern. The developing brain is particularly vulnerable to nicotine exposure, which can disrupt brain maturation processes and affect critical cognitive functions like attention, emotional regulation, and long-term cognitive health. Conditions such as ADHD and early cognitive impairment are especially relevant in this age group, underscoring the urgency of investigating the potential neurocognitive consequences of vaping. The limited and inconsistent research available on the connection between ENDS and these neurocognitive outcomes necessitates further investigation to provide clarity and guide informed public health policies.

The study employed a cross-sectional analytical design, gathering data between August 2023 and July 2024 in Lat Krabang District, Bangkok, Thailand. The research involved 232 participants, equally divided into two groups: e-cigarette users and non-smokers, with 116 individuals in each group. Researchers utilized systematic random sampling to select participants, applying predefined inclusion and exclusion criteria to ensure comparability between the groups. Data collection involved structured questionnaires and validated instruments. The Adult ADHD Self-Report Scale (ASRS) Version 1.1 was used to assess ADHD symptom tendencies. Emotional intelligence was evaluated using a standardized Emotional Quotient test, which assessed self-regulation, empathy, motivation, and interpersonal skills. The Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a widely-accepted screening tool for detecting early cognitive impairment, was used to evaluate cognitive function and the risk of cognitive impairment. Demographic information, substance use history, and e-cigarette usage patterns were also documented. Statistical analyses were performed using IBM SPSS version 29. Group differences were evaluated using Pearson's Chi-square test, and binary logistic regression analysis was conducted to estimate adjusted odds ratios (ORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for dementia risk predictor variables, with statistical significance set at a p-value of less than 0.05. Ethical approval was secured, and informed consent was obtained before commencing data collection.

The study's findings revealed several important insights into the potential effects of e-cigarette use. The participants had a mean age of approximately 22 years. The majority of the participants were students. Alcohol consumption was common, but drug use was relatively low. Almost half of the participants reported having family members who smoked, which indicates that many participants were exposed to nicotine-related behaviors within their environment. The majority of e-cigarette users reported moderate use, typically consuming one or fewer devices daily. Most users started vaping during late adolescence, often due to curiosity, the perception of reduced harm compared to traditional cigarettes, and social influences. Social and contextual factors played a key role in influencing e-cigarette use, with many participants vaping in social settings, like on nights out, highlighting the importance of peer influence. The analysis of ADHD symptom tendencies revealed no significant difference between e-cigarette users and non-smokers in terms of attention-related symptoms, suggesting that, in this study group, vaping was not strongly associated with attention issues. Emotional intelligence levels were found to be generally within the normal range. However, both groups showed lower than expected levels of empathy, decision-making skills, and overall emotional well-being. Comparisons between e-cigarette users and non-smokers did not show any significant associations across emotional intelligence dimensions. The risk of developing dementia was found to be significantly increased among those who used e-cigarettes. This study's findings warrant further investigation into the specific mechanisms that link e-cigarette use with the increased risk of cognitive impairment, emphasizing the need for robust public health strategies to address this growing concern





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