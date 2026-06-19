Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes Engage in Child Custody Battle Amid Shocking Split

Thais Ramone and her estranged husband Patrick Mendes have entered a child custody battle over their three-year-old daughter Aleesi amid their shocking split. Thais Ramone has requested joint legal and physical custody of their daughter instead while also asking Mendes for both child and spousal support.

Thais Ramone and estranged husband Patrick Mendes have entered a child custody battle over their three-year-old daughter Aleesi amid their shock split. Thais Ramone , 30, has objected to her ex filing for primary custody of their little girl in court documents.

She has requested joint legal and physical custody of their daughter instead while also asking Mendes for both child and spousal support. In the paperwork, Ramone stated that the marriage has ended with zero chance of reconciliation. Thais Ramone has hired a 'powerhouse' legal team amid the custody war. Earlier this week, it was also revealed that the mom-of-one has since hired a 'powerhouse' legal team amid the custody war.

It comes just weeks after Ramone's arrest in connection with a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. The charge was later dropped. Thais Ramone, 30, and estranged husband Patrick Mendes, 36, have entered a child custody battle over their three-year-old daughter Aleesi amid their shock split. Ramone has requested joint legal and physical custody of their daughter instead while also asking Mendes for both child and spousal support.

Ramone is also being represented by Las Vegas-based attorney Carmen Marisol who said 'we are confident that the evidence will demonstrate that Thais is a loving, capable, and devoted mother'. Ramone and her team are focused on reaching the goal of 'a fair resolution while prioritizing stability, family, and the best interests of her child' amid the custody battle. Mendes previously requested sole legal and primary custody of their daughter in court documents.

The TV personality is also pushing through with his divorce from Ramone after they wed in 2022. Mendes, who initially filed to end their four-year marriage in May, filed for a default summary disposition this week on Monday, per Us Weekly. It would enable the court to finalize the divorce without a trial and without participation of the other spouse. The filing comes 25 days after Ramone was served with divorce papers in Nevada.

According to state law, she had 21 consecutive days to respond, but she failed to do so, hence Mendes' forward-moving legal action. Along with asking for sole legal and primary custody of Aleesi, he claimed she had already been living with him most of the time prior to the split, according to court documents obtained by the outlet. Mendes and Ramone met on a dating app when the heavyweight champion was in Brazil visiting his father.

After 11 months of long-distance travel back and forth from the US and Brazil, Mendes proposed and they wed in February 2022. Their K-1 visa process, wedding and subsequent relationship troubles were played out in season nine of the TLC series 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After and 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort.

The past few years have been difficult for Patrick and Thais, marked by the birth of their daughter, a move to Las Vegas, a failed business, family tragedy and health issues, TLC said in a statement when 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort first premiered in August 2023. Along with asking for sole legal and primary custody of Aleesi, he claimed she had already been living with him most of the time prior to the split, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

After 11 months of long-distance travel back and forth from the US and Brazil, Mendes proposed and they wed in February 2022. As Patrick works to recover financially and emotionally, tensions rise over spending, support and communication. A growing lack of intimacy and Thais's desire to travel to Brazil more frequently, sometimes without Patrick, has further strained their relationship. With trust and respect issues escalating, the couple is struggling to stay connected





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Thais Ramone Patrick Mendes 90 Day Fiance Child Custody Battle Estranged Husband Divorce Spousal Support

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