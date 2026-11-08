Thames Valley Police Hunt Attacker in Windsor Assault on Runner

Thames Valley Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her twenties was assaulted near Eton College. The attacker struck the victim and attempted to throttle her along the Jubilee River.

Thames Valley Police have launched an urgent manhunt for a suspect involved in a violent assault against a female runner in Windsor. The incident occurred around 11:30am on August 28 when the victim was jogging along the Jubilee River path. Authorities are appealing to the public for information to help locate the man responsible for the attack.

Attacker Struck Victim Near Eton Wick Bridge

The victim, a woman in her twenties, was traveling along the river path when she was allegedly struck on the head by a stranger. The blow caused her to fall to the ground beneath a railway bridge situated on Eton Wick Road. The attacker then placed his right forearm around her throat, holding her in a restrictive headlock. The suspect fled the scene only after the woman managed to scream for help.

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E-Fit Released of Suspect in Early Twenties

Investigating officer PC Eva Lalic confirmed that the police have released an electronic sketch to aid in the identification of the suspect. The description identifies the man as white, in his early twenties, and approximately 5ft 7ins tall. He is described as having short brown hair and was wearing baggy blue shorts with no shirt at the time of the incident. The e-fit was created to help the public recognize the individual and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Victim Sustained Minor Injuries Without Hospitalization

Medical assessments indicate that the woman sustained minor injuries during the altercation. She did not require hospital treatment and was able to receive care without being admitted. The assault took place in Eton Wick, a location situated just a few minutes drive from Eton College, the prestigious school attended by Prince George. The proximity to this well-known landmark has drawn attention to the safety of the area.

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Police Appeal for Witnesses and Public Assistance

PC Eva Lalic emphasized the importance of public cooperation in tracing the suspect. She urged anyone who recognizes the man in the e-fit to contact the police immediately on 101, quoting reference number 43260448686. Alternatively, individuals can provide information through an online form provided by the force. The police have made it clear that they are eager to speak with the man in connection with this serious incident.

Anonymous Reporting Options Available for Witnesses

For members of the public who prefer not to speak directly to law enforcement, alternative reporting channels are available. Information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. The public is encouraged to call 0800 555 111 to share any details that may help identify the offender. Thames Valley Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack to ensure justice is served.