Thames Valley Police Investigating Allegations Against Prince Andrew for Misconduct in a Public Office

The investigation continues into potential sexual offences committed by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, including instances of misconduct in a public office.

Detectives investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over potential misconduct in a public office probe are assessing claims of sexual offences. Thames Valley Police said any possible victims would be treated with ‘care, sensitivity and respect’ as they appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Officers are understood to have widened their investigation to examine ‘a number of aspects of alleged misconduct’ including possible sexual wrongdoing and corruption, after the former Prince was released under investigation in February. Allegations were that he gave commercially valuable information to his paedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK’s special trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

Due to the ambiguity of the law relating to the charge, it is not clear whether Andrew’s job made him a public official





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Prince Andrew Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Jeffrey Epstein Misconduct In A Public Office Potential Sexual Offences Sensitive Information

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