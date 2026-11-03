Thames Valley Police officers report high fatigue and pay concerns in survey

A Thames Valley Police survey reveals widespread dissatisfaction with pay and high fatigue levels among officers, with nearly half reporting recent assaults.

A recent national survey conducted by the Police Federation of England and Wales has revealed deep dissatisfaction among Thames Valley Police officers regarding their compensation and working conditions. The findings highlight significant concerns about the stress inherent in the policing profession and the perceived lack of fair financial recognition for the demands of the job. This data serves as a critical indicator of the morale and operational stability within one of the UK's largest regional police forces.

Survey Results Highlight Pay and Safety Issues

The Thames Valley Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, reported that ninety-three percent of respondents indicated they did not feel fairly paid for the stresses they incur in their job. This overwhelming consensus was drawn from approximately six hundred and sixty officers who participated in the survey. The results suggest a widespread sentiment that current remuneration does not adequately reflect the high-pressure environment in which these officers operate daily.

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Compounding the financial concerns is a severe crisis regarding officer safety and physical well-being. The federation noted that nearly half of the respondents have been attacked by a member of the public in the last year. This high incidence of violence contributes significantly to the overall strain on the workforce. The physical and psychological toll of such frequent confrontations is adding to the existing pressures faced by front-line personnel.

Resignations and Fatigue Impact Operations

Aileen O'Connor, who chairs the Thames Valley Police Federation, identified the intention of officers to leave the force as the most concerning finding from the data. Specifically, twenty-seven percent of officers stated they intend to resign from the force within two years. This potential exodus poses a significant threat to the operational capacity of the department. Losing experienced officers could severely impact the force's ability to maintain public safety standards.

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Fatigue is another major factor driving these negative sentiments. The survey revealed that seventy-one percent of respondents said they were too fatigued to carry out their duties effectively. This level of exhaustion is not merely a personal struggle but a systemic issue affecting operational effectiveness. The combination of high stress, violence, and sleep deprivation creates a dangerous cycle that undermines police performance.

Leadership Response and Future Initiatives

In response to these alarming statistics, Ben Snuggs, the deputy chief constable of Thames Valley Police, stated that the force takes the findings seriously and remains committed to supporting its officers and staff. He emphasized that despite the difficulties highlighted by the workforce, the results show that officers remain proud to serve the public. Snuggs also noted that staff are deeply committed to their communities and supportive of one another during these challenging times.

Looking ahead, the force plans to address the root causes of dissatisfaction through targeted initiatives. Snuggs confirmed that Thames Valley Police will continue to advocate for officer pay that properly recognizes the effects of sustained below-inflation settlements and current economic pressures. Additionally, the department is focusing on reducing workload pressures and fatigue by removing unnecessary bureaucracy and improving wellbeing support.

Addressing Unnecessary Police Demands

Aileen O'Connor highlighted the priority of analyzing the sheer amount of unnecessary demand facing officers. She pointed to incidents where officers attend non-crime-related matters where other authorities or agencies should be the first port of call. Reducing this burden would allow officers to focus on their core policing duties. This reallocation of resources is seen as a potential solution to the current crisis of fatigue and operational inefficiency.

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Officer safety remains a top priority for the department moving forward. The force is continuing to strengthen the support available to colleagues who experience assault or harassment. By giving officers more time to focus on serving their communities and providing better safeguards, Thames Valley Police aims to restore confidence and stability within its ranks. The success of these measures will be crucial in preventing further resignations and ensuring the safety of both the public and the police.