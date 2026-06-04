Thames Water's Refugee-Only Careers Day Criticized Amid Youth Unemployment Debate

Thames Water has been criticized for hosting a careers day exclusively for refugees, days after a major debate about the youth unemployment crisis. The event aims to provide an 'exclusive insight day' for refugees, including lessons into different areas of the business and the chance to ask questions about roles, skills, and future opportunities.

Thames Water has been criticised over plans to host a careers day exclusively for refugees, days after a major debate about the youth unemployment crisis .

On Friday, refugees will turn up to the company's Reading headquarters for an 'exclusive insight day', including lessons into different areas of the business, 'and the chance to ask questions about roles, skills and future opportunities'. The 'Refugee Insight Day' will also grant those in attendance the opportunity to 'take part in networking with hiring teams'.

Reform UK has now condemned the water firm for hosting the refugee-only event just days after Westminster was consumed with debate about skyrocketing youth unemployment. Last week, a report by ex-Cabinet minister Alan Milburn warned that the number of young people not in education, employment or training (NEETs) is becoming a 'moral crisis'.

On Wednesday, Zia Yusuf, Reform UK's shadow Home Secretary, told the Mail: 'While Britain is sleepwalking into a youth unemployment crisis, with nearly one in five young people on track to be without work, Thames Water has decided to offer career opportunities exclusively to refugees.

'As a generation of young Britons struggles to get a foot on the ladder, British workers are being pushed to the back of the queue and denied opportunities in their own country. 'Young Brits should be first in line for jobs, training and opportunities in their own country. Only Reform UK will put British workers first and give young people the future they deserve.

' Zia Yusuf said Thames Water's refugee event was proof of British youngsters being 'pushed to the back of the queue' Thames Water insisted they are equally focused on improving employment and training opportunities for British young people. Alan Milburn's report on the youth unemployment crisis shocked Westminster last week, as he accused employers of 'living on easy street' by importing cheap migrant labour.

But Thames Water insisted they are equally focused on providing opportunities for young people, arguing that 85% of recruits for their 2026 apprenticeship scheme are under the age of 24. A spokesman told the Mail: 'This event is just one of the ways we are creating careers and building a skilled workforce for the future of the water sector.

'We have targeted outreach and engagement programmes for underrepresented and disadvantaged communities, including NEETs, prison leavers, those experiencing homelessness and care leavers. We are committed to improving workforce diversity, so it reflects the communities we serve, and we are strengthening skills pipelines through local communities and the education sector to create long-term employment and learning opportunities.

' The company's insight day job listing said they are 'proud to champion inclusion', adding they would 'love to hear' from any refugees interested in careers at Thames Water. Last week's report by Alan Milburn coincided with shocking new figures by the Centre for Social Justice think tank, revealing that employers have hired 27 young workers from outside the EU for every Briton taken on.

HMRC figures show that the number of non-EU or UK nationals under 25 in employment rose by 289,400 since January 2020. But at the same time, employment of young Brits rose by just 10,800. According to the think tank, 'starter roles' traditionally taken up by young Britons are increasingly vanishing, as the roles are taken up by migrants instead. Thirty-one per cent of hospitality roles are now taken up by foreign nationals, as are 3.7 million hospitality jobs.

Mr Milburn accused British employers of having 'been on easy street because they have been able to import migrant labour'





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Thames Water Refugee Insight Day Youth Unemployment Crisis Alan Milburn Zia Yusuf Employment And Training Opportunities Workforce Diversity Skills Pipelines Non-EU Immigration Youth Worklessness Starter Roles Hospitality Roles Migrant Labour

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