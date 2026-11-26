Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton secure a Lifetime film deal for their decade-long bond. Learn about the movie pipeline, 2027 release timeline, and their heartwarming story.

Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton have secured a major motion picture agreement with the entertainment network Lifetime, bringing their decade-long cross-generational friendship to the silver screen. The seventy-year-old Dench, widely recognized as Thanksgiving Grandma, and the twenty-seven-year-old Hinton will see their extraordinary bond documented in a biographical drama that traces their connection back to a simple text message error in 2016. This announcement confirms the culmination of years of public fascination with their annual holiday traditions and deep personal support for one another.

Lifetime Secures Rights to Dench Hinton Friendship Story

Lifetime has officially entered a production pipeline to create a feature film centered on the unlikely and heartwarming relationship between Dench and Hinton. The project operates under the working title The Thanksgiving Grandma, with producer Jack Leslie confirming a targeted release date of November 2027 for audiences across the United States. This timeline allows sufficient time for script development, casting, and filming, which Leslie indicated will take place during the spring months in either the metro Phoenix area or New Mexico.

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The agreement marks the successful conclusion of a long-standing interest from Hollywood figures who recognized the cultural significance of their connection. Leslie, who initially approached Dench on Facebook in 2018 while working at Netflix, faced initial setbacks when that iteration of the project was abandoned due to corporate downsizing at the streaming giant. The renewed effort with Lifetime demonstrates the enduring appeal of their narrative, which offers a rare counter-narrative of unity in an increasingly divided social landscape.

Origins of the 2016 Text Message and Viral Fame

The foundation of this multi-year partnership began on a Thanksgiving holiday in 2016 when Wanda Dench, then in her late fifties, attempted to contact her grandson about holiday attendance. Due to a digit error in her mobile phone, the text message was sent to Jamal Hinton, who was a seventeen-year-old high school senior at the time. Instead of ignoring the incorrect contact, Hinton responded with a humorous inquiry about whether he could still receive a meal if he showed up.

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Dench, a grandmotherly figure known for her generosity, responded immediately with unconditional kindness, stating that grandmas feed everyone regardless of relation. Hinton arrived at her home, where he was welcomed into the family circle without hesitation. The pair posted their text exchange online shortly after the meal, and the interaction rapidly went viral, capturing the attention of millions of Americans who were eager to witness an act of pure, uncalculated goodwill.

The initial viral moment sparked a year-over-year tradition that has persisted for over a decade. What began as a one-time humorous occurrence evolved into a steadfast annual commitment. Hinton returned to Dench's home for Thanksgiving every subsequent year, transforming a digital error into one of the most enduring public friendships of the modern social media era. Their story provided a beacon of hope during a period marked by social unrest and political polarization in the United States.

Jack Leslie and Screenwriter Glen Dolman Shape the Film Narrative

Jack Leslie, the producer behind the Lifetime project, has been collaborating closely with screenwriter Glen Dolman to craft the screenplay. Leslie revealed that Dolman recently visited Dench's home for a weekend to gather authentic details and insights into the daily dynamics of their relationship. This on-the-ground research aims to ensure the film accurately reflects the depth of their bond rather than treating it as a superficial novelty.

Leslie emphasized that the film will explore how two individuals from vastly different backgrounds-Dench, a Black widow, and Hinton, a young Black man-found common ground. While the original Netflix pitch in 2018 focused heavily on race relations in America, the narrative scope has broadened. The current version will highlight their evolving personal lives, the challenges they have overcome, and the specific ways they have supported each other through significant life events over the last ten years.

The production team is keen to avoid generic storytelling tropes. Instead, the script will delve into the specific rituals, conversations, and emotional supports that define their connection. By focusing on the mundane yet profound aspects of their friendship, the filmmakers hope to resonate with audiences who value community and intergenerational love. The project stands as a testament to the power of digital communication to foster real-world human connection when driven by empathy.

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Personal Milestones and Enduring Support Since 2016

The ten-year span since their first Thanksgiving meal has witnessed profound personal transitions for both Dench and Hinton. Dench, who lost her husband Lonnie to complications from COVID-19 in April 2020, has found solace and companionship in Hinton's regular presence. Lonnie had become like a second father to Hinton, and the continuity of their relationship helped bridge the grief Dench faced during those difficult years. Additionally, Dench received a cancer diagnosis in 2024, further underscoring the need for strong support systems that her friendship with Hinton provides.

Meanwhile, Hinton has navigated his transition into adulthood, marrying his longtime girlfriend Mikaela in early 2026. Mikaela has also been integrated into the extended Thanksgiving tradition, spending the holiday with the Dench family. This expansion of the circle highlights the inclusive nature of Dench's home, where strangers are treated with familial warmth. The couple's integration into these gatherings illustrates how their bond has expanded beyond just two individuals to encompass their broader support networks.

The upcoming film will likely address these hardships with sensitivity, portraying resilience rather than victimhood. Dench has noted that she initially believed their story would fade into obscurity after a brief fifteen minutes of fame. However, the consistent media return and the eventual movie deal have validated her belief in the power of their connection. Hinton has often spoken about his surprise at being welcomed, recalling that he was initially hesitant to respond to the text message during a math test, wondering if it was a joke.

As preparations for the 2027 release continue, the partnership between Dench, Hinton, and the Lifetime production team remains strong. Their story serves as a cultural touchstone, reminding viewers of the potential for kindness to bridge generational and racial divides. The film aims to inspire similar connections in viewers, encouraging them to look beyond initial assumptions when interacting with others in their communities. This project is not merely a recounting of events, but a celebration of the enduring human spirit.