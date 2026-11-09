Thatched Hamlet Wedding Venue Reopens First Ceremony After Renovation

The first wedding takes place at The Roundhouse, the newly transformed venue at Thatched Hamlet in Bilsborrow, marking the success of James Places upgrades ahead of December completion.

Claire and Tom Roskell became the first couple to exchange vows at The Roundhouse, the newly branded wedding venue at Thatched Hamlet in Bilsborrow, Preston. Their wedding ceremony took place on Wednesday, October 28, following the property's major transformation under the ownership of James Places.

Venue Transformation and Opening Details

The Roskells tied the knot at the site formerly known as Guys Thatched Hamlet, which was acquired by James Places earlier this year. The couple described their special day as wonderful, highlighting the seamless execution of their bespoke ceremony. Staff at the venue noted that the couple received exceptional support and care throughout the planning process.

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The Roundhouse sits adjacent to the Lancaster Canal and is located just off the A6 Garstang Road in Bilsborrow. This strategic location has long made it a popular spot for events, but the recent acquisition by James Places signaled a period of significant change and revitalization for the historic property.

Stakeholder Reactions and Operational Success

Claire and Tom Roskell expressed deep gratitude for the efforts of the venue team, stating that everyone went above and beyond to ensure their day ran smoothly. They emphasized that the attention to detail and the caring approach of the staff made a tangible difference to their experience.

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The couple strongly recommended the venue to others, acknowledging the role the staff played in creating wonderful memories for them. Their positive feedback served as a strong endorsement for the new management team and their approach to hospitality.

Dan Johnson, the Operational Manager at The Roundhouse, described the event as a success. He admitted that the buildup to the first major event was nerve-racking for his team, but confirmed that everything went really well on the day itself.

Ongoing Renovation Projects and Future Plans

The property continues to undergo extensive physical upgrades as part of its transformation. A full re-thatching of the site's roof is scheduled to be completed in December. Additionally, renovations to the venue's 46 hotel rooms are currently in progress to meet higher standards of comfort and style.

Earlier improvements include the reopening of Owd' Nells Tavern in the spring. This establishment received a refreshed interior, a new bar, and an updated menu. The exterior also saw improvements, including repaved seating areas, the installation of a large canopy, and a display of a vintage boat.

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Expansion of Events and Local Amenities

Looking ahead, James Places has announced plans to expand the entertainment options available at the site. In September, the company revealed proposals to install an events marquee and build a mini-golf course on the former cricket pitch.

Dan Johnson stated that the ambition behind these additions was to bring something different to the area. Under these proposals, the former cricket and bowling green pavilions will be converted into kitchen and storage space to support the new facilities.

Talks with potential contractors for the expansion projects have already been held. Dan confirmed that these plans are progressing well, signaling continued investment in the venue as it solidifies its place as a premier destination in Preston.