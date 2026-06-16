The 3-18 Education Trust Signs Armed Forces Covenant at RAF Shawbury

The 3-18 Education Trust has formally committed to supporting armed forces personnel and their families by signing the Armed Forces Covenant. The covenant promises fair treatment for service members and their children, addressing challenges like frequent moves and family separation. With over 150 service children in its schools, the trust enhances pastoral support, collaborates with family liaison teams, and offers flexible employment for spouses and reservists. The event at RAF Shawbury highlights the trust's dedication to shared values and its goal to achieve the Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

The 3-18 Education Trust has formally signed the Armed Forces Covenant at RAF Shawbury, demonstrating its commitment to supporting service personnel, their children, and families across its Shropshire schools.

The covenant, a national promise to ensure fair treatment for those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces and their families, including the bereaved, aligns with the trust's mission to provide inclusive education and wellbeing support. With over 150 service children currently enrolled across the trust's schools, the signing marks a significant step in formalizing the support systems already in place.

The trust's approach includes pastoral liaison roles in schools with high numbers of service pupils, close collaboration with Family Liaison Teams to ease transitions during postings, effective use of the Service Pupil Premium to address specific educational needs, and support for cadet organizations. As an employer, the trust is also committed to offering flexible employment practices for service spouses and reservists, and recognizes military skills and qualifications in recruitment processes.

These measures aim to mitigate challenges such as frequent school moves and family separation during deployment. David O'Toole, CEO of The 3-18 Education Trust, emphasized the shared values of commitment, resilience, teamwork, and duty. Signing the covenant on the base felt entirely appropriate, he said, reflecting the trust's dedication to ensuring service families feel understood, supported, and able to thrive.

The event was attended by headteachers and staff from Thomas Adams School and Hodnet Primary School, along with pupils from both schools. RAF Shawbury Station Commander Wing Commander Paddy Durnin welcomed the signing, noting that education is always a primary concern for service families facing frequent relocations. He praised the represented schools for their excellent understanding of the support required by service parents and children.

Councillor Gary Groves, Shropshire Council's Armed Forces Champion, lauded the commitment, stating that it sends a clear message that service families in Shropshire will be recognized and supported. He acknowledged the unique challenges faced by children from Armed Forces backgrounds and highlighted the trust's role in ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive.

The signing is part of the trust's broader ambition to achieve recognition through the Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, which honors organizations demonstrating sustained support for the Armed Forces community. This initiative reinforces the trust's dedication to fostering an environment where service families can succeed both academically and personally





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Armed Forces Covenant Education Trust Service Children RAF Shawbury Military Support

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