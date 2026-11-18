The Premier League and EFL will hold talks next year on the future of the 3pm Saturday blackout, with non-league clubs warning of damage to attendances and finances.

The Premier League and the EFL are set to hold serious discussions next year about the future of the 3pm Saturday blackout, with every available television slot now exhausted.

The talks will take place ahead of the next television rights cycle. There are concerns, especially within non-league football, that removing the blackout could have detrimental effects on attendances and finances. But many Premier League fans feel they are short-changed, locked out of many of their team's fixtures just because they live in this country. Go anywhere else in the world, and every single match is available live.

Also read PM Andy Burnham warns against ending 3pm Saturday football broadcast blackout

With streaming so prevalent, to some the blackout feels archaic. Yet it is a complex situation, and many feel the depth of English football's pyramid is like nowhere else. The blackout dates back to the start of the 1964-65 season, when the BBC launched a programme called Match of the Day. Highlights of one match would be broadcast on BBC Two, a channel which at the time was only available in London.

Some clubs were concerned fans would stop turning up to games. Burnley chairman Bob Lord was the first owner to refuse to allow the cameras into Turf Moor. At the end of the season, several other clubs tried to block the renewal of the deal. A compromise was reached and the BBC agreed not to reveal the televised Saturday match until all games had ended.

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UEFA adopts English football idea

Shortly afterwards came the blackout for live matches. Fast forward 20 years to 1987. With dwindling attendances across the European domestic leagues, partly influenced by crowd trouble, Uefa took up England's idea. Article 48 was added to the Uefa Statutes.

Each country could designate a two-and-a-half-hour transmission-free period, as long as at least 50% of matches in the top two leagues were taking place. This was designed to ensure that spectators are not deterred from attending local football matches of any kind and participating in matches at amateur and youth level. Today, the situation has gone full circle. The only leagues that apply Article 48 are England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The reason for this is simpler than you might imagine. No other major country qualifies for the blackout, because no other major country has a kick-off time that runs from the top flight and through the divisions. It is a tradition unique to football in the United Kingdom. Let's take Germany, often held up as an example of a country with excellent attendances despite not having a blackout.

This misses a key point. The Bundesliga has its own kick-off slot, 3:30pm on a Saturday, and no other division plays at the same time. The 2. Bundesliga, for instance, has a standard Saturday kick-off time of 1:30pm.

The other top leagues are the same. In Spain, it is rare for either of the top two divisions to have games that kick off simultaneously. Each match has its own slot, and is broadcast live. In Italy, Serie A plays on a Sunday afternoon, and Serie B on a Saturday.

Unique UK football tradition explained

In France, Ligue 1 has Saturday night as its main time slot, Ligue 2 plays largely on a Friday night, and Ligue 3 on a Saturday lunchtime. The next television rights cycle presents a unique opportunity. The deals for the Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership are all up for renewal in 2029-30. There is the chance for all the top stakeholders to come together and agree to end the blackout.

Last year, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said there were no plans to remove the blackout. But this summer there was a clear shift in emphasis, with Masters admitting there would be talks with the EFL ahead of the renewal of TV rights. It will be another year before we discover what the Premier League and the EFL - which seriously considered ending the blackout three years ago - are prepared to offer to broadcasters.

So, why would the leagues need to offer up the Saturday 3pm slot to broadcasters? After all, the latest domestic Premier League deal was worth a record £6.7bn, an increase of 4%.

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However, to achieve that figure, the Premier League had to make an additional 70 games available. In real terms, it means each live Premier League game is worth less than it was before. Now every single game not shown at 3pm on a Saturday, and there are only 110 left, is on TV. Could the Premier League need to offer more matches for the rights to keep their overall value?

Premier League considers showing matches

If so there are two options: try to find more TV slots, or show games at 3pm on a Saturday. The Premier League has already invited bids for a bid to show all matches live and is open to those shown on a Saturday afternoon. Could the Women's Super League benefit too? It looked into playing a 3pm on a Saturday but could not find a way around the blackout.

Most of the competition's games are shown live already, with a greater concern being stadium availability and consistency of kick-off times. There is a danger that the issue of the 3pm blackout is viewed only through the lens of Premier League and EFL television rights. But it goes much deeper than that. Tom Greatrex, the chair of the Football Supporters' Association, says there are attendances in non-league football that some top flights in Europe would look at jealously.

Non league concerns over attendances

We have one of the strongest football pyramids in the world, with excellent matchday attendances deep into the non-league game, Greatrex said. The prime minister is right to point out the value of the blackout to clubs further down the pyramid, and to urge caution over the impact rushed change could have on the overall health of the game.

BBC Sport understands that senior executives at the National League, which has a long-term global streaming deal with DAZN, are steadfastly against the blackout ending. It has serious reservations, shared by the vast majority of its 72 clubs, that attendances would be impacted. Included in this is transient attendance from season ticket holders of league clubs, who attend non-league football when their team is away from home, boosting receipts considerably.

Nicky Bloom, the chair of Northern Premier League side FC United of Manchester, worries that the issue is only viewed through the lens of top-flight football. Every Saturday, thousands of people turn out to support their local clubs. For many of those clubs, the income from people coming through the turnstiles, buying a pint or something to eat is what keeps them alive.

Bloom added that clubs in non-league football are huge community assets, and losing them would have an impact well beyond 90 minutes on a Saturday. Some clubs are more open-minded about what ending the blackout could mean for non-league football. North West Counties League Premier Division side FC Isle of Man have stopped playing at 3:00pm on a Saturday, suggesting the health of the football pyramid should come first.